Druski on Supporting Drake During Kendrick Lamar Feud: ‘That’s My Brother’

Druski is making it clear that his friendship with Drake wasn't going to change because of the rapper's high-profile battle with Kendrick Lamar. In a new GQ cover story, the comedian asserted where he stood throughout the feud and why he kept supporting Drake even as the rap world became consumed by the back-and-forth. "That's my brother. I don't care about what's hot at the moment or what's going on," Druski said. "I'm just big on loyalty. I just supported a friend throughout that whole endeavor."

The comments also gave Druski an opportunity to clear up speculation surrounding a viral moment involving Kendrick. In June 2025, footage circulated online that appeared to show Druski avoiding Lamar on two separate occasions backstage at an awards show. The clips quickly fueled theories that the comedian was intentionally keeping his distance from Kendrick because of his relationship with Drake. Druski said that wasn't what happened. "That was not intentional," he said with a laugh. "Social media will take these clips and spin them however they want to spin it." The moment sparked plenty of debate at the time, with some fans applauding Druski for seemingly sticking by Drake while others criticized what they believed was an unnecessary extension of someone else's rap beef.

Druski and Drake's relationship dates back years. The comedian appeared in Drake's 2020 "Laugh Now Cry Later" video alongside Lil Durk, during a period when Druski's comedy career was beginning to explode online. Drake became one of the major celebrities to embrace him early in his rise. Five years later, that friendship was put under a much brighter spotlight as Drake's battle with Kendrick dominated hip-hop and led fans to closely examine where other artists and celebrities stood. But Druski's GQ profile arrives as his career continues to move well beyond his connections to music. The Atlanta comedian is set to appear alongside Emma Stone and Chris Pine in the upcoming baseball romantic comedy The Catch, directed by Dave McCary. Stone praised Druski's collaborative approach while speaking to GQ. "Drew is incredibly generous and funny," she said. "I've been noticing he usually uses the word 'we' instead of 'I.' I think collaboration is at the core of what he does and who he is."

Druski is also working on Collect & Praise, a scripted series featuring his fraudulent megachurch pastor character alongside Mike Epps. Production has taken the project to locations including Tyler Perry Studios and Atlanta's Fulton County Jail.