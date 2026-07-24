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MacKenzie Scott Lands TIME100 Philanthropy Honor After $26 Billion in Giving
Inside the $26 billion giving spree reshaping HBCUs, tribal colleges, and grassroots nonprofits — with no naming rights or strings attached.
Time Reveals Its 'Person of the Year' — And the Pick May Surprise You
The announcement comes right after Disney took a $1 billion stake in OpenAI.
A’ja Wilson Says WNBA Hype Around Caitlin Clark ‘Erased’ History
'Let’s not lose the recipe. Let’s not lose the history. It was erased for a minute. And I don’t like that,' she said.
MrBeast Uploads Video From His 17-Year-Old Self: 'Hi, Me in Ten Years'
He wonders if he'll have more than a million subscribers.
Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee Feature on TIME100 Creators List
The internet's biggest stars have been honored by the prestigious magazine.
Jalen Hurts, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and More Featured on ‘Time’ Most Influential People List
Also on the 2025 TIME 100 are Elon Musk, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, and others.
Caitlin Clark on Being Considered Controversial: ‘It Just Confuses Me’
The 'Time' Athlete of the Year spoke about the pressures of being in the spotlight.
21 Savage Named One of the 'Most Influential People of 2024' by 'Time' Magazine
The 'American Dream' artist is currently fresh off his surprise appearance during Doja Cat's Coachella set.
Issa Rae Planning Two New HBO Shows, Will Star in One
The comedy will mark the first show that Rae will create, write, and star in since 'Insecure.'
Taylor Swift on Why There’s No Use in Trying to 'Defeat' Enemies: 'Trash Takes Itself Out'
The 'Time'-designated Person of the Year closes out 2023 with some words of wisdom on fame.
Kim Kardashian Would Be ‘Just as Happy’ Being an Attorney Full Time: ‘The Journey Just Really Opened Up My Eyes’
During a Time100 Summit conversation with Poppy Harlow, Kim Kardashian opened up about the possibility of practicing law at a full-time scale.
Bad Bunny Reflects on Grammys Captions Controversy in First All-Spanish ‘Time’ Cover Story
Bad Bunny, no stranger to making history while holding down his title as a true global superstar, makes history again on the cover of 'Time' magazine.
Jack Harlow Pens Tribute to Pete Davidson, Calls Him an 'Icon' With 'So Much More Left to Accomplish'
Jack Harlow wrote an essay about getting to know Pete Davidson after the comedian was named on the TIME 100 most influential people of 2022 list.
People Have a Lot to Say About Elon Musk Being Named 'Time' Magazine's Person of the Year
On Monday, 'Time' magazine announced that the controversial SpaceX founder is its pick for the 2021 edition of the Person of the Year accolade.
Here's Timothée Chalamet's Response When Asked About Armie Hammer Abuse Allegations
In a new interview, Chalamet is asked about the allegations against his 'Call Me By Your Name' collaborator. He also reflects on advice another artist gave him.
Kid Cudi Praises Lil Nas X for Being a ‘Gay Man in Hip-Hop Doing His Thing,' Teases 'Entergalactic' Release
Kid Cudi wrote a heartfelt tribute praising Lil Nas X for being "a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing" for 'Time' magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.
Elliot Page Talks Importance of Using Platform to Help Others in First Interview Since Coming Out as Trans
Elliot Page came out as transgender last December. According to Page, he now wants to use his privilege and platform to help others who are less fortunate.
Sacha Baron Cohen Warns of Trump's 'Unhinged Lies and Conspiracies' in New Op-Ed
The comedian, whose 'Borat' sequel hits Amazon Prime later this month, makes a rare break from performing in character to issue a warning about the election.