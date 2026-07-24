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Latest Stories

MacKenzie Scott Named to Time's 100 Most Influential Philanthropists
Life

MacKenzie Scott Lands TIME100 Philanthropy Honor After $26 Billion in Giving

Inside the $26 billion giving spree reshaping HBCUs, tribal colleges, and grassroots nonprofits — with no naming rights or strings attached.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Time Has Announced Its Person of the Year — And Who It Is May Surprise You
Pop Culture

Time Reveals Its 'Person of the Year' — And the Pick May Surprise You

The announcement comes right after Disney took a $1 billion stake in OpenAI.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Says Caitlin Clark Hype 'Erased' History
Sports

A’ja Wilson Says WNBA Hype Around Caitlin Clark ‘Erased’ History

'Let’s not lose the recipe. Let’s not lose the history. It was erased for a minute. And I don’t like that,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
MrBeast
Pop Culture

MrBeast Uploads Video From His 17-Year-Old Self: 'Hi, Me in Ten Years'

He wonders if he'll have more than a million subscribers.

Trey Alston294 days ago
(L-R) Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee Feature on TIME100 Creators List

The internet's biggest stars have been honored by the prestigious magazine.

Alex Ocho381 days ago
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Snoop Dogg performs on Friday, February 14, 2025/Serena Williams attends WYN Beauty by Serena Williams Pop-Up powered by Shopify at The Lighthouse Venice on April 11, 2025 in Venice, California/Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles pose with The Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Pete Rozelle Trophy as Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Players during the Super Bowl Winning Team Head Coach and MVP Press Conference inside of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Jalen Hurts, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and More Featured on ‘Time’ Most Influential People List

Also on the 2025 TIME 100 are Elon Musk, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, and others.

Jaelani Turner-Williams465 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 6: Caitlin Clark is seen during the ESPN+ Full Court Press premiere at The Tobias Theater at Newfields on May 6, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sports

Caitlin Clark on Being Considered Controversial: ‘It Just Confuses Me’

The 'Time' Athlete of the Year spoke about the pressures of being in the spotlight.

Jaelani Turner-Williams592 days ago
Music artist performs onstage, wearing a graphic tee, dungarees, and a cap, holding a microphone
Music

21 Savage Named One of the 'Most Influential People of 2024' by 'Time' Magazine

The 'American Dream' artist is currently fresh off his surprise appearance during Doja Cat's Coachella set.

Trace William Cowen829 days ago
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Planning Two New HBO Shows, Will Star in One

The comedy will mark the first show that Rae will create, write, and star in since 'Insecure.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams905 days ago
taylor swift performing live
Music

Taylor Swift on Why There’s No Use in Trying to 'Defeat' Enemies: 'Trash Takes Itself Out'

The 'Time'-designated Person of the Year closes out 2023 with some words of wisdom on fame.

Trace William Cowen962 days ago
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kim kardashian time 100 summit interview
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Would Be ‘Just as Happy’ Being an Attorney Full Time: ‘The Journey Just Really Opened Up My Eyes’

During a Time100 Summit conversation with Poppy Harlow, Kim Kardashian opened up about the possibility of practicing law at a full-time scale.

Trace William Cowen1186 days ago
Bad Bunny is seen on the stage at an event
Music

Bad Bunny Reflects on Grammys Captions Controversy in First All-Spanish ‘Time’ Cover Story

Bad Bunny, no stranger to making history while holding down his title as a true global superstar, makes history again on the cover of 'Time' magazine.

Trace William Cowen1215 days ago
Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow attend Game 3 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals.
Pop Culture

Jack Harlow Pens Tribute to Pete Davidson, Calls Him an 'Icon' With 'So Much More Left to Accomplish'

Jack Harlow wrote an essay about getting to know Pete Davidson after the comedian was named on the TIME 100 most influential people of 2022 list.

Jose Martinez1524 days ago
Elon Musk wears a bandana.
Life

People Have a Lot to Say About Elon Musk Being Named 'Time' Magazine's Person of the Year

On Monday, 'Time' magazine announced that the controversial SpaceX founder is its pick for the 2021 edition of the Person of the Year accolade.

Trace William Cowen1685 days ago
timothee chalamet armie hammer
Pop Culture

Here's Timothée Chalamet's Response When Asked About Armie Hammer Abuse Allegations

In a new interview, Chalamet is asked about the allegations against his 'Call Me By Your Name' collaborator. He also reflects on advice another artist gave him.

Trace William Cowen1748 days ago
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cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Praises Lil Nas X for Being a ‘Gay Man in Hip-Hop Doing His Thing,' Teases 'Entergalactic' Release

Kid Cudi wrote a heartfelt tribute praising Lil Nas X for being "a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing" for 'Time' magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.

Jordan Rose1774 days ago
elliot
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Talks Importance of Using Platform to Help Others in First Interview Since Coming Out as Trans

Elliot Page came out as transgender last December. According to Page, he now wants to use his privilege and platform to help others who are less fortunate.

Trace William Cowen1958 days ago
sbc
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen Warns of Trump's 'Unhinged Lies and Conspiracies' in New Op-Ed

The comedian, whose 'Borat' sequel hits Amazon Prime later this month, makes a rare break from performing in character to issue a warning about the election.

Trace William Cowen2116 days ago

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