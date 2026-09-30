Pop Culture

Druski Says He's 'No Politician' Despite Parodying Conservatives: 'I'm Just a Funny Guy'

Druski made the remarks in a new interview for the cover of 'TIME.'

Druski with glasses and a beard, wearing a white shirt with "DD" on it, holds a microphone and a drink on stage at an awards event.
Image via Getty/Gilbert Flores/Variety

Druski, despite often riling up the dumber among us with his sketches, isn’t interested in being considered a political voice.

Instead, as the 32-year-old star remarked in a new TIME cover story published Wednesday (Sept. 30) as part of the publication’s 2026 TIME 100 Next list, he’s more focused on what’s turned him into a household name in recent years: the comedy.

“I’m not no politician,” Druski said in the newly released interview. “I’m just a funny guy.”

Notably, these remarks are preceded in the piece by TIME’s Lucy Feldman bringing up one of Druski’s biggest hits, i.e., an elaborately constructed video he dropped back in March parodying “how conservative women in America act.” The video, which saw Druski undergoing a dramatic transformation to play the sketch’s central character, was widely assumed to be a parody of Erika Kirk, though she is not directly mentioned.

The TIME cover coincides nicely with the Prime Video release of Livestream From Hell, a new movie featuring Druski alongside Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart.

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