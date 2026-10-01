Everyone You Saw in Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, and Druski's New Movie 'Livestream From Hell'

Today on Prime Video, the long-awaited collaborative film from Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, and Druski, Livestream from Hell, was quietly released. It soon caused a stir, mainly because of the chemistry Kev, Kai, and Druski have when they link up, but also because of the shenanigans they get into in the movie, which only intensify when special guests join Kevin Hart’s stream amid the chaos.

From former Nickelodeon stars like Kel Mitchell and today’s biggest streamers like Fanum to former NFL stars like Marshawn Lynch, an interesting group of people visit Kev’s livestream (from hell) over the course of the movie. If you watched the movie and can’t quite put your finger on some of the more famous faces that make appearances, we’ve got you covered. And if you haven’t, go check out the movie right now on Prime Video.