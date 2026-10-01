Everyone You Saw in Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, and Druski's New Movie 'Livestream From Hell'

Today on Prime Video, the long-awaited collaborative film from Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, and Druski, Livestream from Hell, was quietly released. It soon caused a stir, mainly because of the chemistry Kev, Kai, and Druski have when they link up, but also because of the shenanigans they get into in the movie, which only intensify when special guests join Kevin Hart’s stream amid the chaos.
From former Nickelodeon stars like Kel Mitchell and today’s biggest streamers like Fanum to former NFL stars like Marshawn Lynch, an interesting group of people visit Kev’s livestream (from hell) over the course of the movie. If you watched the movie and can’t quite put your finger on some of the more famous faces that make appearances, we’ve got you covered. And if you haven’t, go check out the movie right now on Prime Video.
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Kevin Hart
In Livestream from Hell, the multi-hyphenate wants to hop on the streaming train too, inviting Kai Cenat and Druski to a special livestream at his extravagant house. It’s all good…until it isn’t.
Kai Cenat
Kai rolls to Kev’s house with Druski. Something magical happens when the three of them get together; from what you see in the movie, their chemistry is undeniable. Kai seems to feel a way, and Kev feels the need to explain all the streaming equipment to him. He’s Kai Cenat!
Druski
Druski, like Kai is along for the ride on Kev’s first livestream. Seeing as he’s hilarious but not a streamer like Kai, you’re looking to Druski for a) the leftfield stuff he’s either saying or doing, or b) his reactions to Kai and Kevin going back and forth.
Winnie Harlow
The model is the first special guest on Kev’s livestream; she may be one of the few guests to have multiple segments. That also makes her one of the first guests to completely storm out of Kev’s home.
RayAsianBoy
What, you thought Kai’s Taiwanese homie wouldn’t be along for the ride? Ray pops up ride around the time Harlow is set to leave, and spends the bulk of the movie cursing at someone or hiding from something.
Jerry O'Connell
The actor shows up at Kev’s house ready to make red velvet cookies. He’s down to be on stream, but he’s highly upset by the time his segment is over.
Kel Mitchell
The actor is one of a group of guys who play the Extreme Noodle game during Kev’s livestream, which leads them to hang out at the house for the night.
Fanum and Duke Dennis
If you know Kai Cenat, you know AMP, a group of creators who started making content together and became like brothers. It’s dope to see a couple of Kai’s homies be part of this.
Kam Patterson
Now seen on Saturday Night Live, comedian Patterson plays a DoorDasher in Livestream from Hell. (He gets some jokes off, don’t worry!)
Marshawn Lynch
As the proverbial shit started hitting the fan, Marshawn Lynch showed up to play tennis with Kev. They get some tennis in, but it’s really just them cracking on each other.
Sexxy Red
The rapper was completely with the shits, for good or ill. Luckily for her, she makes it out of the house before things truly go awry.
La La Anthony
The actress and TV personality takes part in a “pop the balloon” segment on the livestream. And, you guessed it, she storms out before things really get to popping off.