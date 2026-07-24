CORTIS' Sold-Out LA Tour Stop is Coming to Movie Theaters Worldwide

You didn't get tickets to CORTIS' sold-out debut world tour—but you can still catch it, on the big screen.

The K-pop group's PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN tour will broadcast live from LA's YouTube Theater to movie theaters around the world on Aug. 13 and 14 on Aug. 13 and 14—the group's first-ever concert broadcast and first-ever appearance in movie theaters. Tickets and local theater listings go live Friday, July 31 at CortisLiveViewing.com, so fans won't know exactly which theaters near them are showing it until then. Time zone differences mean a majority of international territories will actually catch the show on Aug. 14. Before the concert starts, theater audiences get a 30-minute pre-show made exclusively for the theatrical release.

For LA fans specifically, there's an extra layer: the broadcast is also getting a simultaneous live club screening on Aug. 13 at The Vermont Hollywood (1020 North Vermont Ave.), with concert-grade sound and big screens. Both standard and VIP packages are available, with every ticket including a printed poster; VIP adds fast-track entry, Mezzanine access, and a soft drink.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, called CORTIS' rise over the past year "remarkable," adding that the group's first world tour landing in theaters shows how far they've come in a short time frame. The distributor—which has previously brought Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, and Coldplay to theaters worldwide—operates in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries.

CORTIS — MARTIN, JAMES, JUHOON, SEONGHYEON, and KEONHO — debuted in August 2025 under BIGHIT MUSIC, a HYBE label, and wasted no time making noise. Their debut EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, landed at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and led first-week sales among all 2025 rookie groups. Their follow-up, GREENGREEN, debuted even higher at No. 3, powered by lead single "REDRED," which crossed 100 million Spotify streams in just 57 days. In April, CORTIS appeared on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping.