Lil Peep Estate Announces 30th Birthday Celebration Shows

Lil Peep’s estate has announced new shows to commemorate what would have been his 30th birthday.

The late rapper’s estate announced the shows with a post on his page.

“Last year in New York City and Los Angeles, many of you came together to celebrate Gus with us. November is painful to get through, and having you there meant a lot to me,” the announcement, presumably written by his mother Liza Womack, reads. “I was struck by how many people wanted to come together to celebrate Gus and his music.”