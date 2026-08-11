Lil Peep Estate Announces 30th Birthday Celebration Shows

Lil Peep’s estate has announced new shows to commemorate what would have been his 30th birthday.
The late rapper’s estate announced the shows with a post on his page.
“Last year in New York City and Los Angeles, many of you came together to celebrate Gus with us. November is painful to get through, and having you there meant a lot to me,” the announcement, presumably written by his mother Liza Womack, reads. “I was struck by how many people wanted to come together to celebrate Gus and his music.”
“Gus would have turned 30 this November 1st. To honor this big birthday, we’re bringing the celebration to cities across North America and Europe,” the statement continues. “If these shows sell out, they’ll become the largest ticketed Lil Peep events ever. It’s a bittersweet reminder of how much his music continues to grow and reach new people.”
Tickets for the shows go on presale on Aug. 12, followed by a general sale on Aug. 14. All proceeds from the sales will go to the charity Oxfam, which is a global organization that fights inequality to end poverty.
Lil Peep’s birthday celebration shows will happen in the United States, in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, and Chicago, as well as in the UK, in places like London and Berlin.
The birthday shows follow a pattern the estate has established over several years, including a 2025 celebration at Webster Hall in New York City. Fans, friends, family, and special guests are invited to attend. Peep died on November 15, 2017, at age 21.