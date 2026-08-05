ScHoolboy Q Announces 10 Years of 'Blank Face LP' Tour: Dates, Tickets, and What to Know

ScHoolboy Q is hitting the road this fall to mark the 10-year anniversary of his acclaimed fourth studio album, Blank Face LP.

Billed as a 10-city run, the trek is set to begin October 1 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta and wraps up October 17 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

The full routing also schedules stops at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on October 3, the Fillmore in Washington, D.C. on October 4, the House of Blues in Anaheim on October 7, and SOMA in San Diego on October 8.