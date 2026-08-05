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ScHoolboy Q Announces 10 Years of 'Blank Face LP' Tour: Dates, Tickets, and What to Know

The 10-city fall run kicks off Oct. 1 in Atlanta, with the LA Palladium date already sold out and a second LA show added at the Novo.

Schoolboy Q in a white shirt and cap holds a microphone on stage, performing with a focused expression.
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

ScHoolboy Q is hitting the road this fall to mark the 10-year anniversary of his acclaimed fourth studio album, Blank Face LP.

Billed as a 10-city run, the trek is set to begin October 1 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta and wraps up October 17 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

The full routing also schedules stops at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on October 3, the Fillmore in Washington, D.C. on October 4, the House of Blues in Anaheim on October 7, and SOMA in San Diego on October 8.

After a sold-out show at the Palladium in Los Angeles on October 9, a second Los Angeles show was added at The Novo for October 12. The tour then continues to the Van Buren in Phoenix on October 13 and the Fox Theater in Oakland on October 16.

When and how to get tickets

General on-sale for the tour begins on Friday (August 7) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A complete list of tour dates and venues can be found at: https://laylo.com/groovyq/m/blankface

Released in July 2016, Blank Face LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, topped the Top Album Sales chart, and earned RIAA Gold certification. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, and its single "THat Part," featuring the artist formerly known as Kanye West, earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance.

This tour announcement arrives roughly three weeks after ScHoolboy Q teased a new album, Thank Que, a follow-up to his 2024 album Blue Lips.

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