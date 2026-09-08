Sports Broadcaster Emily Austin Hits Venice Red Carpet at ‘Furies’ Premiere

The appearance marked a glamorous detour from Austin’s recent boxing work with DAZN and Most Valuable Promotions and her interviews with Ryan Garcia.

Emily Compagno, Kayce Smith and Leah McCourt praised Austin’s look as “stunning,” while George Clooney joined the film’s cast and creators on the red carpet.

Sports broadcaster Emily Austin attended the Furies premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a pale blue Caroline’s Couture gown and Chopard jewelry.

Emily Austin took a break from the sports world for a seriously glamorous night in Venice. The 25-year-old broadcaster stepped out at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Friday for the Furies screening, wearing a pale blue Caroline’s Couture gown and Chopard jewelry. “A magical night on the red carpet with FURIES at the Venice Film Festival ✨🎬,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the evening.

The reaction was pretty unanimous. Former Raiders cheerleader Emily Compagno, Barstool Sports host Kayce Smith and MMA fighter Leah McCourt all landed on some variation of “stunning,” while another commenter said the dress was giving “major princess vibes.” Austin wasn’t the only one drawing attention that night. George Clooney and Grant Heslov, who executive produced Furies, were among those in attendance alongside director Rami Kodeih and members of the cast. Earlier in the week, Clooney compared the movie to Thelma & Louise and praised it as “very beautiful.”

The film, which heads to the Toronto International Film Festival next, follows two sisters who plan a bank heist after Lebanon’s financial collapse leaves them unable to access their own savings for a life-saving procedure. Rodrigo Teixeira produced through RT Features, fresh off the Oscar-winning I’m Still Here. Venice was a change of pace for Austin, who spent much of the summer bouncing between major sporting events. In July, she was in Saudi Arabia with DAZN for Anthony Joshua’s comeback against Kristian Prenga, working the broadcast as a social reporter. Weeks later, she worked her first card for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions at Amanda Serrano’s Aug. 21 title bout against Lucrecia Manzur.

“Proud to join a team that continues to push boxing forward and has done so much to elevate women’s boxing,” Austin wrote on Instagram afterward, adding, “What a way to make my debut.” She has also been talking plenty of boxing on The Emily Austin Show. In November 2025, Austin asked Ryan Garcia about Conor Benn, months before the two were booked to fight. Garcia said Benn “still fights like an amateur” and argued that his style was “made for me.”