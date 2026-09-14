Music

Frank Ocean Shares Rare Social Media Post Featuring Head Tattoo He ‘B*tched Out’ on Getting

The 'Blonde' singer-songwriter posted an Instagram Story showing purple stencil work etched across the side of his head, behind his ear, and down his neck.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Frank Ocean attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Frank Ocean posted an Instagram Story of his previously planned tattoo, stenciled on his head and neck.
  • The Grammy winner ultimately didn’t go through with the ink, writing that he “bitched out.”

Frank Ocean doesn’t seem in a hurry to release music anytime soon, but it appears he almost got a head tattoo!

On Instagram, Ocean posted a Story on Monday (Sept. 14) of the side of his head covered in an elaborate purple tattoo stencil that covers behind his ear and trails down his neck. Ultimately, the Blonde artist didn’t follow through with the ink.

"Pre- (I bitched out),” Ocean’s text over the picture read.

The Grammy winner has a history of using Instagram to unveil new ink to fans. In 2019, he covered an existing tattoo with a panel drawn on his thigh by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. The illustration is titled "Homo vs. Hetero" taken from Groening's 1983 comic strip Life in Hell, according to Highsnobiety. The design that was tattooed over had been inspired by the Studio Ghibli film Castle in the Sky.

The rare Ocean sighting comes roughly five months since a fan filmed him strolling around Tokyo, Japan, although the clip was deleted at the singer’s request. While approaching the tenth anniversary of Blonde, Ocean spoke to Tyrell Hampton in an i-D Magazine Q&A and shared that he feels like he’s on his “fifth life” in New York but has been “more inspired by the rural life” as of late.

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