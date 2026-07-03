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Keke Palmer poses in a white dress at an event with a colorful backdrop featuring the words "Love Boosters."
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Mentions '2 Girls 1 Cup' During Actress Roundtable, Chaos Ensues: 'Y'all Remember That?'

Palmer had the other comedy actresses featured on the roundtable laughing at the mention of the infamous shock video.

Joe Price50 days ago
Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart
Pop Culture

‘Hacks’ Star Reveals ‘Sapphic Undertones’ Between Deborah and Ava in Final Season

Inside 'Hacks' season 5: Hannah Einbinder breaks down Ava and Deborah’s dynamic, will-they-won’t-they tension, and what’s ahead

Simone Torn98 days ago
Hannah Einbinder accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Hacks" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Pop Culture

Hannah Einbinder Says ‘Free Palestine,’ ‘F*ck ICE’ After Winning Emmy for ‘Hacks'

In an interview backstage, Einbeinder said she feels the need to speak up as a Jewish woman.

Joe Price305 days ago
A large, golden Emmy Award statue surrounded by decorative glowing lights, set against a dark background.
Pop Culture

2025 Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: 'The Studio,' 'Severance,' and More

'Severance' and 'The Studio' were poised for possible sweeps as stars entered Sunday night's ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Trace William Cowen306 days ago
Kanye West, wearing sunglasses and a dark hoodie, makes a peace sign while exiting a vehicle under an umbrella.
Music

Kanye West X Update Claims Instagram Was 'Hacked' Following Meme Coin Launch

"My Instagram has been hacked," an X post attributed to the artist formerly known as Kanye West reads.

Trace William Cowen325 days ago
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Emmy Awards nominations graphic with a golden Emmy statue on a dark background with colorful light bursts.
Pop Culture

2025 Emmy Nominations: What to Know, From Beyoncé to 'Severance'

Will ‘Severance,’ ‘Hacks,’ and ‘The Studio’ bag wins this time around?

Trace William Cowen367 days ago
Emmy Awards statue pictured
Pop Culture

Emmys 2024: Here Are This Year's Winners

'Shōgun' leads this year’s nominees class, followed by another FX hit, 'The Bear.'

Trace William Cowen670 days ago
Exterior of a Chipotle restaurant on the left; a person serving a bowl of rice, beans, and guacamole on the right
Life

Chipotle CEO Says Restaurants Will Serve Bigger Portions After Social Media Complaints

The company's CEO responded to the viral "hack" of customers filming orders to ensure they're not being short-changed.

Alex Ocho720 days ago
supreme logos on cones
Style

VF Corporation, Parent Company to Supreme and The North Face, Says Cyberattack Is Impacting Orders

The incident was mentioned in a recent SEC filing from VF Corporation, which acquired Supreme in 2020.

Trace William Cowen940 days ago
Hacker
Life

More Than $600 Million of Cryptocurrencies Stolen in Massive Hack (UPDATE)

Poly Network said hackers found a way into its system and then stole thousands of digital tokens with an estimated value of more than $600 million.

Gavin Evans1802 days ago
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walmart
Life

Walmart Says ‘External Bad Actor’ Is Responsible for Racist Emails

The emails, the total number of which is unknown, included a racist slur and were sent by an external individual "with obvious intent to offend."

Trace William Cowen1879 days ago
fb
Life

More Than 533 Million Facebook Users' Personal Information Reportedly Shared on Hacking Site

The data in question is said to be a couple of years old, though it still holds potential value for those angling to gain login credentials.

Trace William Cowen1930 days ago
Twitter
Life

Teen Behind Scheme to Hack Celebrity Twitter Accounts for Bitcoin Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

The high schooler behind last summer's scheme to hack celebrity Twitter accounts to solicit Bitcoin has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Gavin Evans1949 days ago
Running water tap.
Life

Police Investigating After Hacker Tried to Poison Florida City's Water Supply

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a hacker made an effort to poison the city of Oldsmar's water supply this past Friday. An investigation is underway.

Gavin Evans1985 days ago
apple
Life

Apple Shares New iOS Update in Response to Potential 'Remote Attacker' Concerns

The new iOS and iPadOS updates were made available this week in response to a potential security-related vulnerability. In short, you should update ASAP.

Trace William Cowen1997 days ago
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Fort Bragg
Life

Fort Bragg Says Lewd Tweets Were the Work of a Hacker

The army base's official Twitter account was deleted Wednesday night, after it began posting a series of explicit responses to a sex worker's account.

Joshua Espinoza2095 days ago

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