Latest Stories
A ‘Breaking Bad’ Video Game Was in the Works — Here’s What Happened
Firesprite once developed a ‘Breaking Bad’ game before the project was ultimately canceled.
2026 Golden Globes Winners: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'Sinners,' and More
'Marty Supreme' star Timothée Chalamet took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday.
Bob Odenkirk on Difficulty of Saying Goodbye to ‘Better Call Saul’
With Monday night's episode "Saul Gone," written and directed by co-creator Peter Gould, the acclaimed series came to an end after six seasons.
Bob Odenkirk Credits Getting Fit for ‘Nobody' With Helping Him Survive Heart Attack
The actor and recent memoir author told Howard Stern that getting into shape for the hit action movie ultimately helped him during and after the on-set incident
'Better Call Saul' Season 5: Final(e) Thoughts
With one season of 'Better Call Saul' to go, we look back at its journey of a fifth season, and what the finale could mean for Jimmy and Kim for Season 6.