Rico Nasty Ends New York Show Early After Concertgoer Threw Something At Her

As seen in clips circulating on social media, the 29-year-old rapper was taking a breather between songs when something flew out of the audience and struck her in the face. In response, she threw down the towel she was carrying, dropped the microphone, and walked off the stage. While it’s unclear what the object that struck her was, multiple concert attendees on social media indicated that it was a bottle, while others said it was a phone.

Rico Nasty brought her Sunday (Sept. 13) concert at Knockdown Center in New York City to an abrupt end when someone in the audience appeared to throw something directly at her face.

Rico Nasty, who dropped her most recent project RX in July, has had issues with crowds in the past. In 2021, she served as one of the openers for portions of Playboi Carti’s King Vamp Tour, and she appeared to face harassment from some of the concertgoers. In one video circulating from the tour, someone appeared to throw a bottle at her, and she addressed the crowd.

“Come get this n***a,” she yelled. “Who? Who, bitch? Who the fuck was it? Be specific, don’t fucking play. Who was it? Who the fuck was it? Where they go? Somebody come get this.” The video then showed her jumping into the crowd the confront the fan. Around the same time, Rico stopped her show in Los Angeles as part of Carti’s tour after she was booed by some of the audience.

Rico Nasty is currently touring across the country, with multiple headlining gigs as well as supporting slots for Hayley Williams’ latest tour.