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Usher Playfully Warns Female Concertgoers: 'Don't Bring Your Ass Up Here If You Don't Wanna Be Here'

The remark comes after concertgoer Gabrielle Cheyenne looked uncomfortable being serenaded by the 8-time Grammy winner.

Usher in a red jacket and sunglasses sings on stage with backup dancers against a vibrant red backdrop.
Image via Getty/Jason Kempin

Usher doesn’t want female concertgoers to hop onstage for a serenade unless they can handle it.

During the Sunday (July 25) date of The R&B Tour with Chris Brown at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Usher invited 24-year-old concert attendee Gabrielle Cheyenne onstage for a sensual routine tied to his Confessions song "Can U Handle It?" A shirtless Usher knelt beside a bed prop and leaned in toward Cheyenne to caress her chin, but she was visibly uncomfortable, stiffening and pulling away from the 8-time Grammy winner.

Turning a confused look towards the audience, Usher said, “I don’t think she wants to be on stage,” before waving for security to escort Cheyenne away.

Following the awkward moment, Usher provided a disclaimer for female attendees at the Tuesday (July 28) date of the tour in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Before we get started, don't bring your ass up here if you don't wanna be here," Usher joked in the video below. “God don’t like ugly, but he most certainly don’t feel too good about pretty privilege either, do he?”

After the clip of Usher and Cheyenne went viral, the concertgoer, who works as a nurse, insisted in an interview with TMZ Live that she would have a “different reaction” if serenaded by Brown.

“Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,” she told the outlet. “It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.”

Usher’s remark about “pretty privilege” echoes Cheyenne’s statement in a Facebook post, where she addressed her refusal to decline going onstage and being upgraded to VIP.

“I looked good asf, you thought I wasn't gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be????” she wrote. “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

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