Usher Playfully Warns Female Concertgoers: 'Don't Bring Your Ass Up Here If You Don't Wanna Be Here'

Usher doesn’t want female concertgoers to hop onstage for a serenade unless they can handle it. During the Sunday (July 25) date of The R&B Tour with Chris Brown at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Usher invited 24-year-old concert attendee Gabrielle Cheyenne onstage for a sensual routine tied to his Confessions song "Can U Handle It?" A shirtless Usher knelt beside a bed prop and leaned in toward Cheyenne to caress her chin, but she was visibly uncomfortable, stiffening and pulling away from the 8-time Grammy winner. Turning a confused look towards the audience, Usher said, “I don’t think she wants to be on stage,” before waving for security to escort Cheyenne away.

Following the awkward moment, Usher provided a disclaimer for female attendees at the Tuesday (July 28) date of the tour in Birmingham, Alabama. “Before we get started, don't bring your ass up here if you don't wanna be here," Usher joked in the video below. “God don’t like ugly, but he most certainly don’t feel too good about pretty privilege either, do he?”