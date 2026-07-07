Tyrese Shares 'Hope' to Embark on 'Beautiful Pain' Tour With Taraji P. Henson

Tyrese wants to reunite with his Baby Boy costar Taraji P. Henson for a planned upcoming tour themed around his Beautiful Pain LP. On Tuesday (July 6), the R&B singer and actor ran into TMZ at LAX and revealed that he’s preparing to take a tour supporting his 2024 double album to 40 cities nationwide. He claimed that the production, which he called a “stage play,” will blend acting and singing. It draws from Gibson's latest album, which deals with deeply personal subjects including love, divorce, and the 2022 passing of his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson.

If Gibson lands Henson for the slate of performances, the reunion will serve as the 25th anniversary of Baby Boy, which was directed by the late John Singleton. “We're calling it ‘the experience.’ It ain't going to be nobody standing there with no curtain. It's going to be like nothing you've ever seen,” Gibson told TMZ of his plans for the outing. “And it's been really stressful putting that together because it's going to be really unpacking life, love, divorce, finding love again, losing my mom, just everything that happened during that Beautiful Pain album and bringing it to the people.” Gibson later added, “I hope, if she sees this video, I hope I can do the tour with Taraji.” This past spring, a resurfaced podcast clip from Making Space with Hoda Kotb saw Henson reflecting on her career journey post-Baby Boy and not landing a long-term franchise role, unlike her co-star. "After Baby Boy, Tyrese booked two franchise films, huge. Transformers and Fast and Furious. I still have not booked my franchise film. Been in the game almost 30 years. No franchise film," she said.

"I’m not gonna cry about it. I mean… I know what it is now. I’m on the other side of the table now. You can’t hurt my feelings anymore because now I know there's politics involved,” Henson continued. Gibson addressed the clip directly in an April episode of The Breakfast Club, calling Henson’s situation “the unfortunate reality of Black Hollywood in general and Black women in Hollywood.”

Henson is currently on Broadway starring in August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, opposite Cedric the Entertainer and directed by Debbie Allen. The production, which opened April 25, runs through July 26.