Usher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'

Her mother defended her online by posting a photo of Gabrielle with Usher's wife after the show, while fans kept debating whether she was just there for Chris Brown or whether Usher handled her discomfort respectfully.

After the clip went viral and commenters mocked her "stiff" energy, Gabrielle clapped back on Facebook, saying Usher’s team upgraded her and her mom to VIP, never told them what she’d be doing onstage, and bragging about her "pretty privileges."

At Usher and Chris Brown’s Nashville tour stop, Usher brought fan Gabrielle Cheyenne onstage for a sensual "Can U Handle It?" bit, then halted the moment and had her escorted off after she appeared uncomfortable and unresponsive.

Usher's recent concert in Nashville has gone viral, after a woman he brought up on stage was asked to leave — and she's speaking up about the incident. On the Friday (July 25) stop of his joint R&B tour with Chris Brown, the Confessions singer invited a woman onto the stage during a performance of "Can U Handle It?" In fan footage from the show, Usher can be seen performing a sensual routine with the fan as she sits on a bed. She initially goes along with the singer's routine but then her energy shifts. Appearing uncomfortable, Usher notices and stops the performance, backing away before looking at the crowd with a miffed expression. "I don’t think she want to be on the stage," he told the crowd with a smirk before walking away. The Shade Room shared the footage on Instagram, which you can see below.

The internet then weighed in, with many Shade Room followers commenting on how the woman appeared to not want to be on the stage. "Lmao she laid back like the undertaker," one person wrote, while another added: "It would’ve been better with no response lmao cause why she mad at us when she went up there and did nothing." After the clip went viral, according to LiveBitez, the woman in question, who appears to go by the name Gabrielle Cheyenne, took to Facebook to clap back at the negative responses. "First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn't gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be????" she wrote. "My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!! She went on: "They don't say who you're going up there for!! Y'all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp ?? CHATT FOLKS AREN'T USED TO ANYTHING. That's the most exciting thing that would've happened in y'all little ass lives !! F*ck yall, DISRESPECTFULLY."