Pop Culture

Rosalía and Loli Bahia Share a Kiss in the Stands at the US Open

The Spanish singer and French model were photographed in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium during one of this year's semifinals.

(L-R) Rosalía and Loli Bahia.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Rosalía and her girlfriend, model Loli Bahia, shared a kiss in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open women's semifinals in New York.
  • Rosalía's Euphoria co-star Alexa Demie sat to her right as the trio watched the semifinal round play out in Queens.
  • Arthur Ashe Stadium has long doubled as a celebrity showcase during the closing week of the US Open, drawing heavy camera attention to the stands.
  • The women's final at Flushing Meadows follows the semifinals that drew Rosalía, Loli Bahia, and Alexa Demie to Thursday night's session.

Rosalía and Loli Bahia shared a cute courtside moment while taking in the action at this year's US Open.

The Spanish singer and French model were photographed kissing in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the women's semifinals in New York on Thursday (September 10).

The pair sat among a packed crowd at the Queens venue, where Rosalía was also joined by Alexa Demie, who was seated to the singer's right as the group watched the semifinal action unfold.

Rosalía and Demie recently shared the screen on the latest season of HBO's Euphoria, marking another acting role for the Grammy-winning artist alongside her music career.

Bahia, meanwhile, has established herself in the fashion world, walking runways and appearing in campaigns for several major luxury brands.

Rosalía and Bahia have been fueling romance rumors for months. The pair were first linked after being spotted together during vacations and outings in places including Paris, Madrid and Brazil. As speculation about their relationship grew, they were photographed holding hands and spending time together in New York and Europe.

Rosalía appeared to make their relationship even more public during her Madison Square Garden concert in June. While performing in New York, she dedicated her song "La Yugular" to Bahia. "This is special for you tonight, Loli," Rosalía told the crowd.

The two have continued to be spotted together since then, with their kiss at the US Open becoming one of their more affectionate public moments.

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