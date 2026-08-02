Rosalía Delivers Extended Onstage Apology to Argentine Fans at Movistar Arena

Rosalía stood before a packed Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday (Aug. 1) and delivered her most expansive apology yet to Argentine fans still stinging from a World Cup-fueled controversy she set off nearly two weeks ago.

Speaking directly to the crowd, the singer addressed the backlash that erupted after she reshared a video from influencer Mia Khalifa that many Argentines read as an insult following Spain's 1-0 defeat of Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19.

"My God, what a mess that day was," Rosalía said from the stage. "I was just curious, without looking into it too much, and I quickly reposted it… and it was a huge mistake. It was never my intention, truly.