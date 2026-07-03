Featured
Episode 5 of Euphoria Season 3 on HBO featured Nate in, you guessed it, more Bottega Veneta.Mike DeStefano
From a Lil Jon classic performed by a James Brown impersonator, to a tense encounter with a loan shark, we break down Cassie and Nate's wedding night.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds to Demi Lovato’s Suggestion That Calling Extra-Terrestrials ‘Aliens’ Is Offensive
Demi Lovato recently encouraged their followers to not use the word “aliens” when taking about extraterrestrials, because they think it’s offensive.Joe Price
Speaking with Demi Lovato on a Friday episode of her '4D with Demi Lovato' show, Hailey Bieber decided to address false narratives about her marriage.Brenton Blanchet