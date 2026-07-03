Alexa Demie

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A woman with long dark hair and a neutral expression stands in front of a yellow and orange background, wearing a strapless outfit.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Star Alexa Demie Says She’s Content Not Being Very Famous: ‘I Like My Life Like This’

The actress also confirmed she’s not retiring anytime soon.

Jade Gomez46 days ago
Zendaya in a black dress at an event, and Sam Levinson in a black suit at an HBO "Euphoria" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm

The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.

Trace William Cowen47 days ago
Alexa Demie with dark hair in a striped dress poses against a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Alexa Demie Sets the Record Straight on Retirement Rumors: ‘What Happened to My Ability to Choose?'

The 'Euphoria' actress also looked back on her early career frustrations.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair in an orange dress poses at an event with a backdrop featuring handprints and logos.
Music

Aubrey O'Day in Awe of New 'Euphoria' Episode, Compares Viewing Experience to Watching Diddy Doc

"That was truly a piece of art," O'Day said of the 'Euphoria' wedding episode.

Trace William Cowen82 days ago
Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Alexa Demie Teases ‘Tension’ Between Maddy and Cassie in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Alexa Demie previews a five-years-later dynamic between Maddy and Cassie, hinting at tension and an unexpected reunion.

Simone Torn99 days ago
Advertisement
Alexa Demie
Pop Culture

Alexa Demie Says She’s ‘Gotten in Trouble’ for Acting Like Her ‘Euphoria’ Character

Demie admits Maddy’s fearless attitude didn’t always stay on set — and teases what’s next as ‘Euphoria’ heads into its five-year time jump.

Simone Torn101 days ago
Zendaya with curly hair wearing a light blue blazer, looking displeased.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Trailer: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and More Return for Long-Awaited New Season

Zendaya's character, Rue, is seen being questioned about a trip to Mexico in the latest look at the HBO hit's upcoming third season.

Trace William Cowen110 days ago
Zendaya sitting by a window, wearing a striped shirt, with a serious expression. Desert landscape visible outside.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Is Finally Back: Zendaya Returns as Rue in New Trailer for Season 3

The series returns after four years away this April.

Trace William Cowen185 days ago
Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell are among the lastest group of actors to join the robust cast of 'Euphoria.'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell Join 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

The HBO drama's upcoming third season features much of the beloved cast returning, as well as some new heavy hitters.

Alex Gonzalez274 days ago
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria’ Season 3 Set for Spring 2026 Premiere, HBO Boss Says

The show's season 2 finale aired back in March 2022.

Alex Gonzalez306 days ago
Advertisement
Rosalía attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Showrunner Sam Levinson Teases Rosalía's 'Charismatic' Role

The Spanish musician had been a fan of the HBO series years before getting cast.

Alex Gonzalez338 days ago
Style

Kid Cudi, Kendall Jenner, Alexa Demie, Jennie, and Jung Kook Star in Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 Campaign

Kid Cudi, Kendall Jenner, Jennie, and Jung Kook Star in Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 Campaign

tara mahadevan1069 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App