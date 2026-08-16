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Avengers Infinity Defense Ride Set to Opens at Disneyland in 2028

The ride will send guests into the Marvel multiverse to battle Thanos, and will feature MCU stars like Iron Man, Thor and Captain America.

People at a Marvel Avengers event, featuring a large logo and superhero symbols on display.
(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Disneyland is assembling the Avengers for a massive new attraction coming to Disney California Adventure in 2028.

Disney announced during its Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 that Avengers Infinity Defense will officially open in 2028 as part of a major expansion of Avengers Campus.

Walt Disney Imagineering's Brent Strong and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the opening window Saturday at D23, Disney's biennial fan event in Anaheim. The new E-ticket dark ride will send guests into the Marvel multiverse for a showdown with King Thanos, an alternate version of the villain who successfully defeated the Avengers in his reality.

Guests will begin their mission as recruits of Avengers Infinity Defense, where they'll be greeted by Ms. Marvel, with Iman Vellani reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe role. From there, riders will help bring the Avengers back together and travel across different worlds in an effort to stop King Thanos and recover stolen Stark technology.

Several other MCU stars are joining the attraction. Jeremy Renner will return as Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Robert Downey Jr., who was previously announced for the attraction, will also reprise his role as Iron Man.

Disney says Avengers Infinity Defense will combine large-scale physical sets with expansive media environments as riders move through familiar Marvel locations, including Wakanda, Asgard and New York City.

The attraction is only one part of Disney's plans for Avengers Campus.

The 2028 expansion is expected to double the land's current size and introduce another attraction, Stark Flight Lab. That experience will feature Downey's Iron Man alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Mackie's Captain America as flight instructors.

Marvel's theme park presence is expanding internationally as well. Hong Kong Disneyland is developing Avengers Research Testing Labs as part of its growing Marvel area, with Spider-Man set to appear in the experience.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Disneyland is building an entire land dedicated to Spider-Man. Disney announced at D23 that the final piece of track has been installed for the area's upcoming roller coaster.

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