While many figured that Marvel Studios dropped the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to combat The Odyssey, they may have forgotten that Marvel was making an appearance at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con 2026. It’s one of those weekends where, if you have the goods, you better be prepared to share them, and on Saturday night, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and a litany of directors and talent hit the stage to tease some of what they have in store.
Some of the biggest news from the event included Ryan Gosling joining the MCU as the new Ghost Rider and David Jonsson joining the MCU as the new Black Panther, but that’s not everything that Marvel Studios teased. If you missed the big reveals because you were outside touching grass or you want to get a little more insight on what’s next in the MCU, here’s a look at everything Marvel Studios announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
Avengers: Endgame Encore (2026)
For those unfamiliar, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, of which Avengers: Doomsday is the sequel to, is getting a theatrical re-release on September 25, 2026. Entitled Avengers: Endgame Encore, this re-release—which is said to be the first in Marvel’s Infinity Vision program—will feature new footage that ties directly into Doomsday, and during SDCC 2026, a new trailer for the film was shown, reportedly featuring Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones. At the end of the trailer, Tony’s “you mess with time, it tends to mess back” line is uttered, refocusing what is in store for Doomsday.
"2019 was a very long time ago," Feige said. "The world's a different place. But reminding all of us what it was like to be in that theater, cheering along and enjoying that crazy enthusiasm, is why we're rereleasing Avengers: Endgame on September 25."
Ghost Rider (2028)
The first big surprise during Marvel’s Hall H presentation was that the Shawn Levy-directed, Ryan Gosling-starring Ghost Rider would be hitting theaters in 2028. "We spent a lot of time last year making Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy mentioned, referring to the upcoming May 28, 2027 film he directed that Gosling stars in. "And as Ryan started talking about his vision for this character, we started riffing, and I finally said, 'Bro, let’s ride.' So guys, we’ll see you in 2028."
As of now, there’s no word on which iteration of the Marvel Comics character Gosling will be portraying, or when we will see him first.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)
With Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters this week, it makes sense that Jon Bernthal—who reprises his role as The Punisher in the film—would stop by to show some new footage from the film, which featured more of Punisher and Spider-Man’s relationship while dealing with the Hulk.
Back in 2017, Bernthal spoke on his relationship with Holland, which dates back to them working on their Marvel demo tapes together on the set of 2017’s Pilgrimage. “I worked with Tom intensely in Ireland on the movie that we did; a group of us were all living in a remote part of Western Ireland, eating every meal together, on set all day with each other. And I got to tell you, in all my years in Hollywood, I'm probably more impressed with Tom Holland than anyone else I've ever met. For a guy his age, he's a force of nature. I saw him go through the process of trying to win that role. He fought for it. He just went out and got it. That's not an easy feat.”
Avengers: Doomsday (2026)
With Doomsday dropping on Dunesday, it made sense that Robert Downey Jr. and company would take the stage to address the crowd. "It's not easy being green," Downey remarked. "I need a lot of help. I need this whole family around me to finally assist me in being an arch-enemy, which is daunting." Word is Downey even showed off his Doom accent.
During the panel, Ryan Reynolds, who was apparently walking the SDCC 2026 floor dressed as Deadpool, asked the cast all kinds of questions before asking if he could be in the film. Interesting note: instead of the red-and-black colors on his costume, Deadpool was wearing a bluish-grey colored costume. Some say it looks similar to his X-Force gear, but others think it looks more like a jean grey, and given the timing of the Sadie Sink-featured Brand New Day this week, those Jean Grey theories have been heating up!
Black Panther 3
The biggest news of the night for Marvel was delivered by Ryan Coogler, who officially confirmed that he would be returning to direct the third Black Panther film, a film that’s been talked about for the last year. Not only did Coogler say that he would be shooting the film on large-format celluloid film, but he also announced that David Jonsson (The Long Walk) would be joining the cast as the new Black Panther.
Jonsson will be portraying the son of T’Challa, who was first introduced at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "The last time we got to make a movie,” Coogler said, “we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age." Jonsson, who’s name has been buzzing in Hollywood over the last year, shared his appreciation for all the love he received.
"I want to say thank you so much," Jonsson said. "I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine."