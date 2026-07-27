The biggest news of the night for Marvel was delivered by Ryan Coogler, who officially confirmed that he would be returning to direct the third Black Panther film, a film that’s been talked about for the last year. Not only did Coogler say that he would be shooting the film on large-format celluloid film, but he also announced that David Jonsson (The Long Walk) would be joining the cast as the new Black Panther.

Jonsson will be portraying the son of T’Challa, who was first introduced at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "The last time we got to make a movie,” Coogler said, “we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age." Jonsson, who’s name has been buzzing in Hollywood over the last year, shared his appreciation for all the love he received.

"I want to say thank you so much," Jonsson said. "I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine."