Despite the box office success of original horror films like Obsession and Backrooms earlier this year, the summer of 2026 was defined by two films: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both released in July 2026 and took the summer box office by storm. Hell, by Labor Day Weekend, Brand New Day and Universal Pictures were seen as the reasons the 2026 summer box office hit $4.76 billion, a number not reached since 2013. And while Brand New Day did the damn thing, it’s still another example of Hollywood using the same methods to win over the box office.

What methods are we talking about? Well, when you look at what movies have achieved “summer blockbuster” status in the modern era, the majority of them are sequels of some sort. More than half of those films are Disney-affiliated in some form, with a healthy mix of movies set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and animated features in the Pixar universe.

Many thought Michael would be this summer’s blockbuster, but he wasn’t ready for the strength of the spider. And now that we are past Labor Day Weekend and summer’s (almost!) over, it begs the question: what else were the top box office blockbusters over the last 20 summers? We decided to find out, ranking them from the least to the most money made at the worldwide box office. Anyone following movie trends over the last 20 years shouldn’t be surprised by what’s on this list, but for those wondering, here’s a look at the most successful summer blockbusters of the last 20 years.