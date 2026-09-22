Wolverine's Best VIdeo Game Appearances, Ranked

Console: In the arcade

Arguably one of the best arcade games ever made, this game kept gamers of all ages depositing quarter after quarter to play all afternoon as their favorite mutant. Konami (the people behind the original Ninja Turtles Arcade Games as well) knocked it out of the park with this one, as you could choose from a great selection of X-Men such as Wolverine, Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, and Dazzler in this side-scrolling beat em up as you attempt to take down Magneto and his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Brown-suit Wolverine is always a welcome addition to any X-Men game, and the vibrant colors and snappy controls kept people coming back for more and more.

This game was based on the vastly underrated X-Men cartoon pilot “The Pryde Of The X-men,” (which made Wolverine Australian for some reason) and the beautiful presentation really shines through. If you saw one of these machines in the wild, you knew your day was made.