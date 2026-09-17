Marvel's Wolverine is on sale now, exclusively on the PlayStation 5. We gave it an overall positive review, praising its arcade-style combat and intensity, while reserving some mild criticism for its side challenges and uneven narrative.
The reaction from fans and other critics has been similar—an acknowledgment that this is a fundamentally solid game, but not a groundshaker or gamechanger on the level of Marvel's Spider-Man (2018). Some criticisms are that it's too easy and too much hand-holding. And although it might be too simple for dedicated gamers, it's probably right in the wheelhouse of the casual audience that the developers are trying to reach.
It's also a linear game, which means there aren't many nooks and crannies in which to hide collectibles and trivia. But still, there's cool stuff to discover if you slow down and look closely. Here are 25 of the most interesting Marvel's Wolverine Easter eggs we managed to spot so far.
[Ed Note: This Easter Egg roundup contains minor spoilers for the game. Proceed with caution, bub!]
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Latin translation
At the Team X Headquarters, we see two Latin quotes carved into the wall. They are "Aut Pax Aut Bellum," which translates into English as “Either peace or war,” and “Damnant Quod Non Intellegunt,” which translates into English as "They condemn what they do not understand."
Memorial Stone
In the middle of the Team X hideout, we see the names of all the mutants who have died carrying out Essex's objectives. Each name is a minor character from the X-Men comics. They are (starting with the first mutant to die):
- Kodiak Noatak aka Harpoon: A mutant who can transform objects (mostly spears) into energy.
- Sidney Green aka Onyxx: A mutant whose skin is made of rock.
- Myles Alfred aka Vivisector: A mutant who turns into a werewolf creature.
- Michael Baer aka Blockbuster: A mutant with exceptional durability and strength.
- Wiliam H. Thorton aka Mesmero: A mutant with the power of hypnosis.
- Robbie aka Prism: A mutant with the power to refract and manipulate light.
- Carl Aalston aka Rain Boy: A mutant whose body is made of water.
- Christopher Nord aka Maverick: A mutant who can absorb kinetic energy.
- Trevor Hawkins aka Eye-Boy: A mutant with multiple eyes all over his body.
In the comics, many of these mutants were members of the Marauders, Mister Sinister's mutant squad of asassins and operatives.
Extra! Extra!
This Daily Bugle clipping references Spider-Man, who works at the tabloid in the comics. Insomniac Games, the developer behind Wolverine, also developed the three Spider-Man games.
Stryker Fan
It seems that Trask is reading William Stryker's book, which makes sense. In the comics, William Stryker is a religious, militant extremist who advocates for the death of all mutants. In the 20th Century Fox movies, Stryker ran the Weapon X program and was the one responsible for grafting adamantium onto Wolverine's bones. The title, My War, is an allusion to Adolf Hitler's infamous manifesto Mein Kampf, which translates to "My Struggle."
Hey, Furball!
Trask is also reading up on the potential of genetic mutation. Dr. Henry McCoy wrote this article. One of the original X-Men, McCoy—better known as Beast—is famous for his blue fur and genius intellect.
CDL Exam
When we visit his cabin, we see Wolverine practicing for the CDL (Commercial Driver's License) exam. Perhaps he needs to study more; he got a 12/50 (24%) on his last practice attempt.
The Princess Bar
The Princess Bar is the hub in Madripoor, where our heroes gather and plan their next move. In the comics, the Princess Bar is also an important Madripoor location. It's where Logan meets Seraph, an assassin who hires him for dirty work.
Gambit reference
In Walter's office, we can find an Ace of Spades card. Remy LaBeau, better known as Gambit, signed it. One of the most popular mutants from the '90s, Gambit has the power to charge objects with explosive, kinetic energy. He has a long, fraught relationship with Essex (aka Mister Sinister) in the comics.
Trask backstory
You can find an audiotape in Trask's Madripoor lair that partially explains his hatred of mutants. His daughter, Naomi, is a mutant with scales covering her body. He's never been able to accept who she is; in fact, his ex-wife has been hiding Naomi from him.
Dazzler posters
You can find Dazzler posters hanging up in Japan, with Lila Cheney as her opening act. Both women are mutant rock/pop stars in the comics; Dazzler can manipulate sound and light, and Lila can teleport.
Silver Sable International
The Silver Sable International soldiers appear as antagonists in Marvel's Spider-Man—Mayor Norman Osborn hires them to restore order to the city, but they quickly turn brutal while enacting martial law. It seems that they've survived the bad PR hit and continue to operate. Logan comments that at one point, Sable tried to recruit him, much to Essex's displeasure.
Muramasa
In Japan, Wolverine can visit a memorial to Muramasa. In the comics, Muramasa is an experienced swordsmith best known for forging the Muramasa Blade, which he imbued with a part of Wolverine's soul.
Yoshida Family
In Shiro's (aka Sunfyre's) apartment, we see a newspaper clipping about Saburo Yoshida, who is Shiro's father. Although a legitimate business, the family's corporation in the comics has old ties to Clan Yoshida, a criminal empire that Wolverine tangles with and eventually destroys.
Roxxon
A corrupt energy corporation with shady criminal connections, Roxxon is a fictional company in the Marvel universe. Roxxon was the main antagonist in Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020); it covered up the poisonous effects of its “clean” energy in Harlem.
Costumes
The game includes numerous unlockable costumes—some unlocked through gameplay and others crafted with chest materials. The white tuxedo getup and eye patch that Wolverine wears when he goes undercover in Madripoor is a homage to his "Patch" persona. Jean's green dress is a homage to her classic green costume from the late '60s, when she was still known as Marvel Girl.
Angel Reservation
This "reserved" sign at the bar in Madripoor is for Warren Worthington III, better known to Marvel fans as Angel. One of the original members of the X-Men, Angel debuted in 1963. He is known for his white, feathered wings and, more recently, for his metallic wings when adopting his Archangel persona.
Kwannon
At the House of Tears, we see a note from Kwannon, who has left the Hand after becoming disillusioned with Deathstrike's leadership. In the comics, she is a ninja assassin who worked for the Hand. She currently operates under the Psylocke mantle, inheriting the role from Betsy Braddock.
Secret Admirers
While looking for clues in Sunfire's apartment, we discover he has secret admirers: one goes by Rei, the other by Emiko. Once you go upstairs, you'll be prompted to figure out his secret room password, but instead, continue snooping around. Near his bed, you can find a billing invoice for physical therapy and evidence that he might be an alcoholic.
More Mutants
Near the end of the game, we see a list of the mutants whose blood Essex is collecting. In addition to the characters we've met and the dead characters on the memorial stone, we see two additional names:
- Cessily Kincaid aka Mercury: A mutant with the ability to turn herself into malleable mercury.
- Janos Quested aka Riptide: A mutant who spins to create tornadoes and wield weapons. Like Gambit, he is also a Marauder in the comics.
Hellverine
One of the coolest costumes you can unlock is the Hellverine, from when Ghost Rider and Wolverine crossed paths in the comics. On your New Game+ second playthrough, if you equip the costume during one of the two motorcycle sequences, you'll get to ride a flaming bike. It's as badass as it sounds.
“No Mutants”
The end credits sequence is overlaid with artwork that tells us what happens after the game's events. We can see Tyger outside her bar with a "No Mutants" sign posted. Apparently, she took her breakup with Mystique rather badly.
Mutant Registration Act
We also see the United States Senate debating compulsory mutant registration. This is the signature legislation of Senator Robert Kelly, an anti-mutant advocate. The Mutant Registration Act was a major plot point in the first X-Men movie released in 2000.
Canceled Concerts
Dazzler and Lila Cheney's concerts have been canceled, and mutant haters have graffitied over their posters. Clearly, humans haven't taken well to mutants, and Essex's actions at the end of the game didn't help matters.
Genosha
We see another Daily Bugle headline, announcing that Genosha has begun mandatory genetic testing for the X-gene. In the comics, Genosha was a country that enslaved mutants. The X-Men overthrew the government, and under Magneto's leadership, it became a sanctuary for the mutants it once enslaved. It would later be destroyed by Cassandra Nova's Sentinels, a genocide that caused the death of 16 million mutants— the vast majority of them on Earth.
Intro Screen Surprise
As you reach the game's closing hours, the title screen will show Wolverine looking out over a balcony in Madripoor. Instead of immediately pressing X to start the game, wait for a minute. Eventually, Jean Grey will also come out onto the balcony and nuzzle against him. Cute.