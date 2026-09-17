Marvel's Wolverine is on sale now, exclusively on the PlayStation 5. We gave it an overall positive review, praising its arcade-style combat and intensity, while reserving some mild criticism for its side challenges and uneven narrative.

The reaction from fans and other critics has been similar—an acknowledgment that this is a fundamentally solid game, but not a groundshaker or gamechanger on the level of Marvel's Spider-Man (2018). Some criticisms are that it's too easy and too much hand-holding. And although it might be too simple for dedicated gamers, it's probably right in the wheelhouse of the casual audience that the developers are trying to reach.

It's also a linear game, which means there aren't many nooks and crannies in which to hide collectibles and trivia. But still, there's cool stuff to discover if you slow down and look closely. Here are 25 of the most interesting Marvel's Wolverine Easter eggs we managed to spot so far.

[Ed Note: This Easter Egg roundup contains minor spoilers for the game. Proceed with caution, bub!]