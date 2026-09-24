To pick the best pizza spot in New York is an impossible task, so luckily we get to gather an array of them. There are classic spots that have been turning out excellent pies since Franklin D. Roosevelt was in office and newer spots experimenting with long fermentation processes for their dough. There are thick square slices, puffy Neapolitan pies, and chewy thin-crust slices. And the topping game remains unmatched, from elote pizzas to creamed-spinach pies inspired by legendary steakhouses.

There has never been a better time to be a pizza lover in NYC. Check out Complex’s ranking of the best below and watch the Re-Rank video, where everyone’s favorite IG food influencer Jack’s Dining Room weighs in on his favorites.

These are the 16 best pizza places in New York.