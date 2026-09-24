When It’s Coming Out

After multiple pump fakes, the folks at Warner finally crystallized the release date for The Batman: Part II. This past July, the studio announced that The Batman sequel is headed to theaters on Feb. 18, 2028—just a hit less than six years after the first one. So basically, it’s one of the few things actually coming after GTA VI.

Why The Hold Up

The phrase “you can’t rush greatness” is common enough—and true enough—to be a cliché, but when it comes to The Batman: Part II, it’s really getting pushed to the limit. Warner originally planned for the flick to be released on Oct. 3, 2025, but because of the 2023 writers’ strike and a meticulous writing style that writer-director Matt Reeves admitted wasn’t conducive to speed, it kept getting pushed back. By the time Reeves finished the script in June 2025, it was clear we wouldn’t be seeing the flick for a relatively long time. So a release date projected for 2025 eventually moved to 2026. And then late 2027, which in turn became early 2028. The writing held things up originally, but the final date push was reportedly for extra post-production time.

Where It Picks Up

At the end of The Batman, the titular hero has just saved Gotham City from a major flood orchestrated by The Riddler, seemingly getting himself some goodass PR in the process. But, as is usually the case in the world of superheroes, there’s no rest for the brooding. In HBO’s The Penguin TV series, we see that, just after Bruce Wayne’s heroic level up, The Penguin (Colin Farrell) has taken advantage of Carmine Falcone’s demise and lied, cheated, and stolen his way to status as perhaps the city’s top crime boss. It’s now winter, and Batman will have to help clean up the mess that he, in effect, helped create.

Who’s In It