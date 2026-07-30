Disney+ Cancels Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ After One Season

Disney+ had a change of plans for Wonder Man, when it canceled the Marvel live-action series roughly four months after announcing a season two renewal.

According to sources who spoke to Variety, the show, which released all eight episodes on January 27 and received a renewal announcement in March, never had a writers' room opened for the follow-up.

Wonder Man was led by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Man on Fire), who played the titular character, also known as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who receives mentorship by Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley. Also starring in the show were Olivia Thirlby, Joe Pantoliano, X Mayo and more.

Mateen II was recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the series, which was very well reviewed.