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Pop Culture

Disney+ Cancels Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ After One Season

The Marvel series, led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, lasted for one season on Disney+.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at The Hollywood Reporter -"Wonder Man" held at San Vicente Bungalows on April 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Disney+ had a change of plans for Wonder Man, when it canceled the Marvel live-action series roughly four months after announcing a season two renewal.

According to sources who spoke to Variety, the show, which released all eight episodes on January 27 and received a renewal announcement in March, never had a writers' room opened for the follow-up.

Wonder Man was led by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Man on Fire), who played the titular character, also known as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who receives mentorship by Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley. Also starring in the show were Olivia Thirlby, Joe Pantoliano, X Mayo and more.

Mateen II was recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the series, which was very well reviewed.

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