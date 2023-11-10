20 Easter Eggs And References In 'The Marvels,' Plus Those Wild End Credits

The Marvels, the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , opens today nationwide. It is a frothy, fun film, despite its larger implications for the MCU moving forward. It has a short running time— the shortest running time of any MCU film today —but this actually works to its benefit. It does what it needs to do without overstaying its welcome.

Most crucially, the decision to make this an ensemble piece with three leads, rather than a star vehicle for one, was correct. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is much more compelling when she has other characters to bounce off. And in this movie, she’s able to serve both as an estranged aunt to a grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and an imperfect mentor to Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).