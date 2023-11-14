A Bright Spot in 'The Marvels': Iman Vellani Steals the Show as Kamala Khan

No doubt, there's a reckoning on the way, and plenty of blame to go around. The only MCU movie slated for 2024 is Deadpool 3 —Marvel postponed every other film project to 2025 or beyond. And Marvel is retooling its TV shows too. Critics and fans gave the recent Secret Invasion negative reviews, and the company announced in October that Daredevil: Born Again would be reshot and rewritten to bring it up to quality.

It's also important, in the midst of this restructuring, to keep and hold onto what worked—to not throw out the baby with the proverbial bathwater. And Vellani, utilized properly, is the future of the MCU brand . She hasn't gotten the big moment she deserves yet, but the right vehicle, with the right script and stakes, can make this girl a star.