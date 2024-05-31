The ex-couple’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, seemingly pulled a similar move earlier this month, when she was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” on the playbill for The Outsiders—a Broadway musical she helped produce alongside her mom. It’s unclear, however, if Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne have taken legal steps to change their names.

Brad and Angelina—who also share two other sons, Pax and Knox—said “I do” in 2014 and split about two years later. Although they were declared legally separated in 2019, the ex-couple continues to battle it out in court over lucrative assets, including their Château Miraval property and winemaking businesses.

The legal dispute has revealed more details on the highly publicized split, including allegations that Brad had physically abused Angelina and their kids during a 2016 flight. “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well,” Angelina’s attorneys wrote in a complaint. “Jolie then immediately left him.”

Angelina’s legal team claimed Brad had choked one of their kids and hit another one in the face before he grabbed Angelina “by the head and shook her.” Brad denied the specific allegations and was never charged.

In 2021, a source close to Pitt said that the actor had “taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues,” but insisted that Angelina has failed to do the same.

“Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route,” the insider claimed about Jolie's abuse allegations. “There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage… He’s stopped drinking and smoking, but she has never admitted any failing whatsoever. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and—like all couples—they had fights, but also shared many good times together.”

Angelina Jolie addressed the tumultuous relationship in a 2023 interview with Vogue Australia, saying she and her kids “had a lot of healing to do” following her and Brad’s split.

“I feel a bit down these days,” she admitted. “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into. We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing…I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”