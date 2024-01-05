Angelina Jolie’s brother stuck by her during her divorce from Brad Pitt.
James Haven shared more about the turbulent split on the 90who10 podcast, saying he became watchful over his sister’s kids as her life “unfolded in the public eye.”
“That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and then...her children, and my nieces and nephews,” Haven—who once infamously kissed his sister on the lips after she won an Oscar—said around the 43:25 minute mark above. He went on to add, “I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her—whatever she’s going through.”
It seems that he’s stuck around, even as Jolie’s kids enter their 20s. “I think it’s just very natural, and I just want to be there any time—very much like my mom. Any time I'm blessed to be in their presence, I wanna be in their presence,” he said.
Jolie and Pitt share 22-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
The former couple met in 2004 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They later wed in 2014 and announced their divorce in 2016.
In 2022, Jolie accused Pitt of abuse in a legal complaint, detailing an incident on a private jet that turned physical. The filing alleges that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” and poured alcoholic beverages on Jolie and the kids. He later denied that the incident was physical.
It’s unclear if their divorce has been finalized, but a judge declared them legally single in 2019.