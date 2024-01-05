“That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and then...her children, and my nieces and nephews,” Haven—who once infamously kissed his sister on the lips after she won an Oscar—said around the 43:25 minute mark above. He went on to add, “I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her—whatever she’s going through.”

It seems that he’s stuck around, even as Jolie’s kids enter their 20s. “I think it’s just very natural, and I just want to be there any time—very much like my mom. Any time I'm blessed to be in their presence, I wanna be in their presence,” he said.

Jolie and Pitt share 22-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.