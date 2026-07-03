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Rick Ross wearing sunglasses and a black suit, accessorized with a thick chain necklace, against a peach background.
Pop Culture

Rick Ross' Fears About Smart Cars Resurface After Waymo Snitches on Two California Teens

Ross' 2023 comments circulated after a Waymo alerted police to two teenage riders in California accused of drinking alcohol and firing toy guns.

Alex Ocho9 days ago
Chris Brown in a pink sweater, white shirt, and tie, wearing a black cap and sunglasses, stands in a warmly lit room.
Music

Chris Brown on the Hook for $13 Million Over Dog's Attack of Housekeeper

In June, Brown testified that he witnessed “a lot of blood” following the incident, but ultimately left the scene.

Trace William Cowen17 days ago
HYANNIS PORT, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 30: Jason Derulo performs onstage during the 2026 Best Buddies Challenge on May 30, 2026 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Pop Culture

Jason Derulo Says He's 'Figuring Out the Best Way Forward' After Shark Tank Backlash

The pop vocalist said he never intended to cause offense by owning an shark aquarium beneath his living room floor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
Quincy Jones' Bel Air Estate Re-Listed for $35M
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones’ 2.3-Acre Bel Air Retreat Relists for Nearly $35M

Step behind the double gates of Quincy Jones’ 2.3-acre Bel Air hideaway, where Hollywood history meets a rare slice of flat land and sky-high views.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
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McDonald's Manager Suffers Life-Threatening Burns After Being Attacked with Hot Oil
Life

McDonald’s Manager Left in ICU After Employee Allegedly Throws Hot Oil on Him

Inside the shocking workplace attack that left 20-year-old Jacob Smith in an ICU burn unit — and the unanswered questions about why it happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Jason Derulo.
Music

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash for Living Room Floor 'Status Symbol' Shark Aquarium

The pop star's home aquarium was criticized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as setting a "bad example."

Jaelani Turner-Williams34 days ago
Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate, jeweled headpiece and a shimmering, intricately detailed outfit.
Music

Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect to Undergo Mental Competency Evaluation

If convicted as charged, the 35-year-old woman faces a possible life sentence.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
Jermaine Jackson.
Music

Jermaine Jackson Ordered to Pay $6.5 Million to Rape Accuser

The singer has been hit with a default judgement after failing to respond to a lawsuit relating to an incident that allegedly took place in 1988.

tara mahadevan63 days ago
Six Flags Magic Mountain Reopens After Bomb Threat
Life

Six Flags Magic Mountain Reopens After Bomb Threat

Guests were turned away, armored vehicles arrived on scene, and an all-clear finally came by midday after a tense morning at the iconic SoCal theme park.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
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Chris Brown.
Music

Shooting Reported Outside Chris Brown's California Home (UPDATE)

It's unclear whether the singer was home at the time of the incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams76 days ago
Britney Spears in a red dress at an event, smiling with a movie poster in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Charged With DUI In Connection With Previous Arrest

The 44-year-old popstar was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol in March.

Joe Price78 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: A competitor holds a deck showing a Determinazione Lylia card as they play the Pokémon Trading Card Game during the Pokemon Europe International Championships at ExCel London on February 13, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Pasadena Man Allegedly Snuck Into Best Buy Overnight Before Pokémon Card Drop

Police say the 45-year-old consumed drinks and snacks and opened an AirPods box before he was arrested.

Jaelani Turner-Williams78 days ago
Ronnie Fieg with a beard and glasses is holding a microphone, performing on stage with a red background.
Style

Kith's Ronnie Fieg Teases Launch of West Hollywood Restaurant: 'A Very Special Experience'

“Ronnie’s Pronto will be your new favorite breakfast, coffee, matcha, and sandwich joint in LA,” Fieg said.

Trace William Cowen78 days ago
Velocity Black
Music

Jhené Aiko Drops Hints About 'Magical' New Album During California Wellness Retreat

Ahead of an upcoming album with a California mystic influence, the vocalist partnered with Velocity Black for a three-day wellness retreat in Healdsburg.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
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A memorial with flowers, candles, stuffed animals, and a sign reading "Justice for Celeste Rivas," adorned with photos and messages.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Devastated' by Medical Examiner Report Findings

"These findings have caused profound emotional pain for the family," reads the statement.

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
Several hot air balloons during the International Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
Pop Culture

California Couple Shocked After Hot Air Balloon With 13 People Lands in Their Yard

A video captured the riders waving from the balloon.

Holly Riordan86 days ago

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