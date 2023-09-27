Angelina Jolie Says She and Her Kids 'Had a Lot of Healing to Do' Following Brad Pitt Divorce

In an interview with Vogue, Angelina Jolie admitted that she and her kids "had a lot of healing to do" following her split from Brad Pitt in 2016.

In the profile, which comes ahead of the launch of her fashion label Atelier Jolie in November, Jolie said that she started doing less work in film around "seven years ago," which is around the time she separated from Pitt. "I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into," she shared. "We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after 12 years together and finalized their divorce in 2019. They share six children, 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Their three oldest children were adopted internationally.