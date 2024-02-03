Brad Pitt Wins Majority Stake in $500 Million French Winery Over Angelina Jolie

It's been years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced, and they're still in court splitting up assets. The latest legal battle is over their $500 million French winery, Château Miraval.

According to Page Six, the Bullet Train actor argued in California and Luxembourg courts that he should retain the controlling interest of the estate after Jolie sold her shares to Yuri Shefler, an investor and owner of the Stolichnaya vodka brand.

Prior to becoming wed in 2014, Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate together, with Pitt owning 60 percent to Jolie's 40 percent. The same year the former spouses got hitched, Pitt endowed Jolie with an additional 10 percent stake in the property to split ownership evenly.

As Jolie no longer owns her shares, Pitt contends that the deal is no longer valid and that he should return to having 60 percent ownership and maintain control over the French property.

"He owned 60 [percent] and she owned 40 [percent]. When they got married, it was a conversation where everything was all roses [at the time]," a source told the outlet. "The agreement was for her to get 10 percent from him, a 50/50 agreement that they reached for one euro. It was symbolic of their partnership."

Now that partnership is over. The Luxembourg court has reportedly returned 10 percent ownership back to Pitt for at least another year, though a final ruling hasn't yet been made.

Pitt and Jolie divorced in 2019, both citing irreconcilable differences. The two share three biological children, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie adopted her first son, Maddox, 22, in 2001, while the actress adopted a daughter, Zahara, 19, and a son, Pax, 20, with Pitt in 2005 and 2007, respectively.