Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse 'Well Before' 2016 Plane Incident in Legal Docs

Pitt’s purported pattern of abuse is turning up now because he and Jolie are still in the middle of a legal battle over their $500 million French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie’s lawyers have filed a new motion in the case, which would require Pitt’s team to hand over evidence that would be helpful to Jolie—namely, that he wouldn’t permit her to sell her winery shares unless she signed a revised NDA. Brad sued Angelina for selling her winery shares to a third party.

Jolie’s attorneys think Pitt is attempting to silence her with a reworked NDA so any harmful information about him won’t get out. Her camp says she was okay to sign a standard NDA so that she could sell her shares to him, but he backed out. A source told TMZ that Jolie’s claims of abuse are false, and her accusations stem from her not getting what she wanted in the winery case. The insider also says the opposite is true of the NDA—that Pitt wanted an agreement that was purely about their business, and Jolie wanted a more expansive NDA that blocked them from maligning one another.

In February, Pitt was awarded a majority stake in their winery after Jolie sold her shares to Yuri Shefler, an investor and owner of the Stolichnaya vodka brand. Pitt now has 60 percent ownership and maintains control over the French property.