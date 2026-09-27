50 Cent Reacts After Jazzma Kendrick Accuses Rick Ross of Putting Hands on Her

50 Cent reacted Sunday morning, calling Ross a "punk" for putting his hands on Kendrick while also tying the allegation to his rival's struggling album sales.

Kendrick said Ross busted her lip and treated her like "a punching bag," and urged others in similar situations to leave immediately.

Jazzma Kendrick, Rick Ross' on-and-off girlfriend, accused him of physical assault on her Instagram Story and shared photos she says support the claim.

50 Cent is speaking out after model Jazzma Kendrick accused Rick Ross of physically assaulting her, and he made clear he did not find the situation funny. "This punk put his hands on baby girl, he stressed that album didn't sell. I'd laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke," 50 wrote on X on Sunday (Sept. 27).

The comment landed hours after Kendrick, Ross' on-and-off girlfriend, took to her Instagram Story to accuse the rapper of assault and share photos of injuries to her face. "He saw a punching bag," Kendrick wrote in one post. She said another image was taken "the day Rick busted my lip and the day I left." Kendrick closed with a message aimed at anyone in a similar position. "I don't know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will," she wrote. "It's always good until it isn't. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don't give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave." The posts did not specify when or where the alleged incident took place.

Kendrick and Ross began publicly dating in early 2025. She announced a breakup that September, and the pair later reconciled, appearing together in public as recently as July. 50 Cent's remark folded the allegation into a feud that has run for years and has recently fueled with jabs about Ross's touring and sales. "So when your tickets don't sell, and your album don't sell, what do ya do? Promote car shows and sell chicken wings. LOL," Fif wrote after the final two dates of Ross's Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour were scrapped. Ross answered those shots by pointing at 50's business ventures and personal life. "How's it going in Shreveport? You borrowed all them people's money, didn't you?" Ross said on social media.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).