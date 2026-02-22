Timothée Chalamet Says He Thought Matthew McConaughey Would Kiss Austin Butler in Viral Clip

Timothée Chalamet told Matthew McConaughey that he thought the Texan actor would kiss Austin Butler when they got very close to each other in a viral clip of the two chatting.

While sitting down for a CNN and Variety Townhall event with McConaughey, Chalamet reflected on a hilarious clip of the actor and Butler chatting outside at night, standing very close to each other’s faces as if they were going to plant a wet one on each other’s lips.

“I saw a clip of Matthew and Austin Butler a year ago. Anybody else see this clip?” Chalamet said to the audience, with McConaughey in front of him. “Anyway, Matthew and Austin are both beautiful, beautiful men—and I’ve never said this before to you. Matthew and Austin talk to you, like, two inches closer than you’re normally used to someone talking to you. But they both do it.

“So, I’m watching this clip, and it’s like I saw Matthew get closer to Austin, and Austin got closer to Matthew, and Matthew got closer to Austin,” Chalamet continued, laughing. “I was like, they’re going to do it! They’re going to do it! They’re going to kiss!”

Check out the clip of Chalamet talking about the video below.