Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Says He Thought Matthew McConaughey Would Kiss Austin Butler in Viral Clip

Chalamet said the both actors like to talk very close.

Matthew McConaughey in a cap, Timothée Chalamet holding a mic, and Austin Butler in a suit.
/(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)/(Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)/. (Photo by Scott Wachter/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet told Matthew McConaughey that he thought the Texan actor would kiss Austin Butler when they got very close to each other in a viral clip of the two chatting.

While sitting down for a CNN and Variety Townhall event with McConaughey, Chalamet reflected on a hilarious clip of the actor and Butler chatting outside at night, standing very close to each other’s faces as if they were going to plant a wet one on each other’s lips.

“I saw a clip of Matthew and Austin Butler a year ago. Anybody else see this clip?” Chalamet said to the audience, with McConaughey in front of him. “Anyway, Matthew and Austin are both beautiful, beautiful men—and I’ve never said this before to you. Matthew and Austin talk to you, like, two inches closer than you’re normally used to someone talking to you. But they both do it.

“So, I’m watching this clip, and it’s like I saw Matthew get closer to Austin, and Austin got closer to Matthew, and Matthew got closer to Austin,” Chalamet continued, laughing. “I was like, they’re going to do it! They’re going to do it! They’re going to kiss!”

Check out the clip of Chalamet talking about the video below.

And here’s the video that Chalamet was talking about.

Elsewhere in the town hall event, Chalamet spoke with McConaughey about how the latter inspired him on the set of Interstellar.

“I remember you had a yoga mat, and you’d be working out and sleeping on set. It was all very strange to me,” he says. “But it was super inspiring. I just can’t thank you enough for being warm to me at that time, when you had no reason to be warm to me. It just changed my life, man.”

“You were pretty easy to be warm to,” McConaughey responded.

Chalamet also said of his time working with McConaughey for the movie, “I think you could see I was aimless, but motivated.”

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