GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Wireless Fest Organizer Thinks People Should Learn 'Forgiveness' After Kanye West Drama

Ye's planned three-night run at the UK festival was cancelled after he was banned from entering the country.

Kanye West.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wireless Festival organizers have opened up about the "lesson" learned after they were forced to cancel this year's event due to Kanye West's UK ban.

Earlier this year, Ye was announced as headliner of a planned three-night run at the UK festival, which was promptly cancelled after he was denied entry into the country due to his history of antisemitism, although the rapper-producer apologized in a full-page WSJ ad in January.

In a statement about the cancellation of his string of Wireless performances, the 24-time Grammy winner said he wanted to "present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love."

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here," Ye continued.

The condemnation of Ye headlining the festival included major brands like Pepsi, Diageo and Rockstar Energy pulling sponsorships, and in a recent interview with NME, Reading & Leeds managing director Melvin Benn said he's accepted having to axe this year's Wireless.

"Timing, I think, is an important lesson," Benn told the outlet. "I would hope that other people learn the lesson of forgiveness, because forgiveness is an important part of being a decent human being, in my view. So I do think that is a lesson, but that's not my lesson."

"I think timing is an important one, but Wireless will return. We’re very confident about that," he continued.

Since April, Kanye West has performed internationally, beginning with two dates in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where he was joined by his daughter, North West, Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott and more. The tour continues on July 30 in Madrid, Spain, with additional dates before concluding September with two nights in Chicago.

Related Stories

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Kanye West and Travis Scott Crash Don Toliver's Sold-Out LA Show With Surprise Set

The pair joined Toliver onstage at Crypto.com Arena on June 29 for a string of hits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
The artist formerly known as Kanye West performing on a stage designed as a globe; large screens display his image above, with dramatic lighting effects.
Music

Kanye West's 'Bully' Gets a Deluxe Edition With New Mixes and Two New Songs f/ Don Toliver

Ye's latest solo album has been expanded.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
Music

Kanye West's Prague Concert Canceled After Venue Terminates Deal

Prague is now added to a growing list of European cities that have axed Ye shows.

Mark Elibert44 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App