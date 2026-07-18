Wireless Fest Organizer Thinks People Should Learn 'Forgiveness' After Kanye West Drama

Wireless Festival organizers have opened up about the "lesson" learned after they were forced to cancel this year's event due to Kanye West's UK ban.

Earlier this year, Ye was announced as headliner of a planned three-night run at the UK festival, which was promptly cancelled after he was denied entry into the country due to his history of antisemitism, although the rapper-producer apologized in a full-page WSJ ad in January.

In a statement about the cancellation of his string of Wireless performances, the 24-time Grammy winner said he wanted to "present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love."

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here," Ye continued.

The condemnation of Ye headlining the festival included major brands like Pepsi, Diageo and Rockstar Energy pulling sponsorships, and in a recent interview with NME, Reading & Leeds managing director Melvin Benn said he's accepted having to axe this year's Wireless.