Meet the Woman Creating Many of Bianca Censori’s Viral Outfits

The pillow is fully 100,000 percent Ye and Bianca. She’s in very transparent hosiery. It was just a pillow from a hotel, which they turned into a bag. Of course,they also used it to cover the body. We were in Florence at the time, a very Catholic city, which is rather conservative. Out of a need to cover, a design and concept developed. It's genius. The pillow is already made. It's like a Duchamp almost. It's Duchamp putting a urinal on a wall and you still know it's a urinal, but now it's art. Is it a pillow or a bag? It's so genius. But we literally had nothing to do with it besides putting the base layer on. Hosiery is the canvas. If she would have worn sweatpants and a T-shirt, it would have not given the same impression or had the same impact. And on the other hand, Ye is so fully covered. So many people were inspired, making their own pillow looks. Ye and Bianca’s vision created an iconic look that went viral and even got replicated as a costume for Halloween