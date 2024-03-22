Meet the Woman Creating Many of Bianca Censori’s Viral Outfits
Laura Beham, one half of Zurich-based brand Prototypes, discusses the sheer bodysuits and fur coats she’s created for Censori that the internet can’t stop talking about.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy