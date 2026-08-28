Milo Yiannopoulos, Key Figure in Ye's Orbit, Detained by ICE (UPDATE)

“Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.”

“On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws.

See original story below.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a key figure in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s orbit, has been detained by ICE in Louisiana, though the details of the detainment weren’t immediately clear.

As first reported by TMZ on Friday (August. 28), Yiannopoulos, whose title at YZY as of May of last year was Head of Special Projects, is said to still be in custody at an ICE detention center. Detainment records viewed by Complex do indeed list him as currently being “in ICE custody” as of this writing.

As for the Louisiana location of the detainment, it’s worth noting that Ye has a show slated for New Orleans this evening. At publication time, Ye himself had not publicly addressed Yiannopoulos’s detainment.

Complex has reached out to Yiannopoulos for comment, as well as to ICE media reps. This story may be updated.