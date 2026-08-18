Tony Yayo on Old Clip of Him Showing His Butt During 50 Cent Performance: 'Just Me Being Me'

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo spoke about why he once offered the attendees of a 50 Cent concert a full view of his butt crack.

There’s a vintage clip that shows Yayo, before he and 50 Cent garnered significant fame, mooning the crowd while 50 Cent performed “Life’s on the Line.”

Speaking about the moment this week, Yayo chalked it up to “just me being me.”

“It’s a pause, right? Now it’s a pause; they killed me for that one,” he said with a laugh. He was then asked what was going through his mind when he did it.

“I don’t know… We used to really have to work in the ass crack, then from there we went to the zipper stash,” he explained. “These guys never hustled or did nothing, so they wouldn’t know about it.”