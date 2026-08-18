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Tony Yayo on Old Clip of Him Showing His Butt During 50 Cent Performance: 'Just Me Being Me'

Yayo, who is now the host of a food competition show on Complex, broke down why he decided to moon the audience.

Tony Yayo appears in concert in Charlotte, North Carolina alongside G-Unit rapper 50 Cent.
Jeff Hahne via Getty Images

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo spoke about why he once offered the attendees of a 50 Cent concert a full view of his butt crack.

There’s a vintage clip that shows Yayo, before he and 50 Cent garnered significant fame, mooning the crowd while 50 Cent performed “Life’s on the Line.”

Speaking about the moment this week, Yayo chalked it up to “just me being me.”

“It’s a pause, right? Now it’s a pause; they killed me for that one,” he said with a laugh. He was then asked what was going through his mind when he did it.

“I don’t know… We used to really have to work in the ass crack, then from there we went to the zipper stash,” he explained. “These guys never hustled or did nothing, so they wouldn’t know about it.”

The track, which later appeared as a bonus track on Fif’s breakthrough debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, includes the line, “N***as who hustle for me, they don’t even stash tracks / They keep ‘em on ‘em, right there in they ass crack.”

In the clip, shown in the video shared by The Breakfast Club below, Yayo showed his ass to the crowd after 50 Cent rapped the line.

“I think people try to use that [video] against me,” Yayo said. “When you’re doing good, people will say or do anything against you. They’ll make up stories.”

Meanwhile, the hosts of The Breakfast Club joked about DJ Envy “stashing” a record in his butt before he learned how to clean his backside properly, thanks to his wife.

Elsewhere on The Breakfast Club, Yayo talked about his new series Feed Yayo, a food competition show that premiered on Complex this month.

“We bring in different chefs on the show … They just come there, we judge the food. If it's horrible, we going to give you the [thumbs down] and if it's good, we going to tell you the truth,” the G-Unit veteran said. “That was a great first episode. It was actually supposed to be a pilot, and it was so good that Complex wanted to make it an episode.”

New episodes of Feed Yayo are streaming now on Complex.

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