Ye’s Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns Amid Porn Plans, Others Also Reportedly Exit Yeezy Team

Is YeLo no more?

As first reported by TMZ, Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right provocateur who’s also previously been linked to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nick Fuentes, has left his position with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Complex has also confirmed Milo's exit, as an email sent to a Yeezy press contact on Wednesday was bounced back via an automated response stating that he was "no longer with" the company.

In a resignation letter dated May 1, Yiannopoulos pointed to the recently reported YZY PRN plans as having inspired his decision. In April, as you may or may not recall, Vixen’s Mike Moz was quoted as saying the possible collaborative effort "will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before" in the adult film space.

"I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons, but also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual," Milo wrote.

Hinted at in the letter is that this split may not be permanent; per Milo, whose title was Chief of Staff, "it would be an honor" to rejoin the team should the porn plans be ditched. As longtime Ye followers will note, he and Milo have been linked for some time now, with the latter recently slammed (alongside Justin LaBoy) as a "leech" by YesJulz.

TMZ’s Wednesday report also cited sources as claiming that Milo isn’t the only one to have exited the Yeezy infrastructure in recent days. According to those sources, several "key" individuals in leadership roles have also split from the company. For now, it’s not been clarified whether porn plans also played a part in those exits.