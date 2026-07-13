Machine Gun Kelly Continues to Troll Conor McGregor: ‘F*ck This Dude'

Machine Gun Kelly doubled down on his beef with Conor McGregor in a new Instagram reel. Following McGregor sustaining a knee injury at UFC 329, on Sunday (July 12), the rapper made it clear that he wouldn’t apologize for trolling the fighter. The day before, MGK posted an Instagram carousel that began with a 2021 photo McGregor aiming a punch towards him, along with pictures and a replay of McGregor’s match against Max Holloway.

"I'm aware I did a post yesterday, and I should probably apologize for, um... Absolutely nothing, homie," MGK said in the video. "Fuck this dude. That's how beef works. We don't like each other." “Everyone’s saying, ‘You commented on his age, he’s only one year older than you,’” MGK continued. “Hey, guess what? We don’t age the same, my knees are awesome.”

The aforementioned 2021 photo stems from a confrontation between the two at the MTV Video Music Awards, where MGK denied that he got touched by McGregor. "I already did say it to his face," he said. "That's why a picture exists of this little leprechaun punching up and missing me and me not flinching. Where the fuck is the rest of the footage where we toss this little guy like a piece of dirty draws across the red carpet?" "Buddy, you look like a drunk, ugly extra in a Sherlock Holmes movie," MGK continued. "What in the 1934 am I looking at? Fix your face." Within a minute of Round 1 of his fight at in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 11), McGregor threw a jumping roundhouse kick, but his right knee gave out on the landing. A referee waived off the fight, and UFC president Dana White told reporters at the post-fight press conference that doctors suspect McGregor tore his ACL. McGregor addressed the injury on social media, writing, "My head gasket is gone. Destroyed... This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."

While on the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs, McGregor approached MGK’s then-partner, actress Megan Fox, on the red carpet, to which MGK's camp blew him off. Per Yahoo Sports, McGregor later recalled saying to MGK, "You don't fuck with me? You were ringside at the fight two days ago," and added, "He's lucky he didn't get his face broke badly there."