Music

Westside Gunn Says Virgil Abloh Is 'Rolling in His Grave' Over Off-White Hoodies at Costco

The Buffalo rapper calls out the brand's decline on his new track "ZILLA," as Off-White's $60 Costco hoodies keep sparking debate over the label's post-Abloh direction.

Off-White : Backstage - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Pierre Suu / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Westside Gunn is not mincing words about his opinion on Off-White's current post-Virgil Abloh state.

On "ZILLA," a new Gunn track produced by Denny LaFlare, the Buffalo MC lands a pointed shot at the streetwear label's recent trajectory: "Virgil rolling in his grave, they got Off-White in Costco," he rapped.

Westside Gunn has long been a supporter and collaborator of Virigl’s. Abloh served as art director several of Gunn’s album covers, including his 2020 release Pray for Paris and 2023’s And Then You Pray for Me. The latter was released after Abloh’s death in 2021. The fashion icon founded Off-White in 2013.

Gunn’s lyric references a recent story: Costco Canada began stocking Off-White pullover hoodies in March, priced at roughly $60 USD, a steep difference from the $495-to-$800 range typical of Off-White's own retail site, and a universe away from archive pieces that reach into the thousands.

Shortly after news broke of the hoodies’ appearance at Costco, they vanished off the company’s website and a social media post about them by Costco Canada was taken down.

Bluestar Alliance, which acquired Off-White from LVMH in 2024, has moved quickly to widen the brand's price architecture. In June, the company launched a budget sub-label, "L/AB c/o Off-White," offering T-shirts, jackets, and sneakers all below $200 USD. That sub-label recently put out a collaboration with Pac-Sun.

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