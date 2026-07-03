Max Holloway

Max Holloway is a Hawaiian mixed martial artist and former UFC Featherweight Champion recognized for his relentless volume striking and exceptional cardio. He was born Jerome Max Keliʻi Holloway on December 4, 1991, in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Originating from Honolulu, he is distinguished by his ability to maintain an intense pace while delivering precise, high-output combinations, which has solidified his place among the most prolific featherweights in MMA history. Holloway’s defining feature is his tactical aggression combined with unmatched endurance, exemplified during his record-breaking title defenses where he consistently wore down opponents through sustained pressure. Fans return to his fights for the unique blend of volume striking and fight IQ that has influenced how modern featherweights approach pacing and offense inside the octagon.

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