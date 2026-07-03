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Jake Paul Mocks Conor McGregor's UFC 329 Knee Injury Before Expressing Support
"Prayers for you and your family," Paul wrote after posting videos making fun of McGregor.
Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After UFC 329 Knee Injury: 'I Can Only Describe It as Hell'
A jumping roundhouse kick, just a minute into his comeback fight, tore McGregor's right knee and handed Max Holloway a TKO win.
Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend
Conor McGregor returns to the UFC to fight Max Holloway and Real American Freestyle makes its international debut.
UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway: Everything You Need to Know (Updated)
The Notorious Conor McGregor returns to action in July for a rematch against Max Holloway.
Conor McGregor Returns at UFC 329 in Max Holloway Grudge Fight
After five years away and a brutal leg break, McGregor returns at welterweight to face Holloway in a high-stakes UFC 329 showdown in Las Vegas.
Max Holloway Explains Why His Wife Threw Out His Sneakers | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is jo
Max Holloway Breaks The Drake Curse & Is Ready For UFC236! | Life At Complex
On this episode UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway stops by the Complex headquarters to talk about his upcoming fight for the Interim Lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC236. Max shares his story on meeting Drake, Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder and more!
Unboxing Playstation Paul George Friends & Family Sneakers Feat. UFC Max Holloway | Life At Complex
On this episode UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stops by once again to address his up and down year. Max had to withdraw multiple times from fights scheduled this year but he is finally back and slated to fight on Dec. 9th in Toronto, Canada for UFC231 against Brian Ortega.
UFC Champion Max Holloway Will Fight Anyone
On today's episode UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stops by to talk about his upcoming fight with Brian Ortega at UFC 226. We find out Max is a sneakerhead and heavy gamer! And for the record Max Holloway will fight ANYONE!