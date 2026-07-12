Conor McGregor's long-awaited comeback lasted just over a minute before it was ripped away from him on Saturday (July 11 ) in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old Irishman threw a jumping roundhouse kick 69 seconds into Round 1 at UFC 329 and planted awkwardly on landing as his right knee gave out. It was his first kick of the fight. McGregor fought through it briefly, struggling to find his footing as Max Holloway swarmed him. Referee Mike Beltran called off the fight at 1:09 of Round 1 after Holloway landed several unanswered shots on the downed McGregor, ruling a TKO victory for Holloway at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC doctors suspected a torn ACL in the right knee, with an MRI still needed to confirm the diagnosis. UFC President and CEO Dana White told the post-fight press conference he shared that suspicion, adding that if McGregor had entered the fight with a pre-existing issue, someone would have caught it. White also released warm-up footage from backstage to push back against speculation that the injury predated the opening bell. McGregor refused crutches, hobbled out of the arena shirtless and shoeless still wearing his fight gear, and skipped both the post-fight interview and press conference entirely as he walked straight into a waiting car. A few hours after the injury, he posted a statement on X that was equal parts raw and defiant. "My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell,” he wrote.

McGregor then pushed back hard on the pre-injury narrative, writing: "I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place."