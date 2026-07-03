Dana White

Dana White has been the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since 2001, overseeing its rise from a niche combat sport to a global phenomenon. He was born on July 28, 1969, in Manchester, Connecticut, U.S. He has driven innovations in pay-per-view distribution and secured major media partnerships, helping the UFC attract millions of viewers worldwide. White’s role includes matchmaking oversight, fighter relations, and expanding MMA’s international footprint. White’s influence is marked by his hands-on approach and outspoken public persona, setting him apart from typical sports executives. He is known for negotiating groundbreaking fighter contracts and navigating high-profile controversies, such as the UFC’s expansion into new markets and regulatory battles. Fans and industry insiders recognize him for shaping MMA’s business model and elevating the sport’s cultural presence.

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Conor McGregor
Sports

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After UFC 329 Knee Injury: 'I Can Only Describe It as Hell'

A jumping roundhouse kick, just a minute into his comeback fight, tore McGregor's right knee and handed Max Holloway a TKO win.

Trey Alston5 days ago
Dana White Explodes After Shakur Stevenson Mistaken for NBA Player: 'We Are The Worst'
Sports

Dana White Explodes After UFC Mistakes Shakur Stevenson for NBA Player: 'We're the Worst'

Fresh off a massive Zuffa Boxing deal, pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson gets misidentified on live UFC TV, and Dana White unleashes on his own team.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Shakur Stevenson Signs with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing
Sports

Shakur Stevenson Joins Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing in Blockbuster Move

Fresh off dominating Teófimo López, Shakur Stevenson links up with Zuffa Boxing to chase super fights with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and more — if politics don’t get in the way.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Dana White Suggests He Can Help Floyd Mayweather's Money Woes 'Maybe There's Something We Can Do For Him'
Sports

Dana White Floats Helping Floyd Mayweather Amid Legal Troubles: 'Who Knows?'

As lawsuits, tax liens and felony charges pile up, the UFC boss hinted at a surprising possible lifeline for the embattled boxing icon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Dana White Says 'Never Again' to This Type of UFC Event
Sports

Dana White Says ‘Never Again’ After Historic UFC White House Event

Inside the $60 million White House card that broke records, sparked lawsuits and convinced Dana White not to do it twice.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Three men are pictured: Dana White in a black polo, Shane Gillis in a suit, and Josh Hokit shirtless with tattoos, including a lion tattoo on his chest.
Sports

Dana White and Shane Gillis Voice Disapproval of Josh Hokit Calling Michelle Obama a Man

During the UFC Freedom 250 event, staged on the lawn of the White House, Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama "a man."

Joe Price32 days ago
Dana White in a black jacket sits against a blue gradient background, looking towards the camera.
Sports

Dana White Says Being UFC Boss Didn’t Protect Him After Wife Altercation

The UFC president opens up about accountability, family fallout, and the aftermath of the 2023 incident.

Mark Elibert70 days ago
Khamzat Chimaev reacts during his fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 in August 2025.
Bets

UFC 328 Betting Preview: Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Sean Strickland Odds And More

Strickland looks to slay the undefeated dragon that is Chimaev Saturday night in New Jersey.

Matt Burke70 days ago
Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey side by side, both looking determined. Shevchenko in a UFC outfit, Rousey in a leather jacket.
Sports

Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back at Ronda Rousey OnlyFans Claim, Says She Uses Platform to 'Connect'

Shevchenko denied Rousey's accusation and said fighters now use platforms like OnlyFans simply to connect with fans.

Mark Elibert128 days ago
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Dana White, bald man in a black suit holding a UFC microphone, and Nina Marie Daniele with red and black hair smiling in a black outfit.
Sports

Dana White Awkwardly Compliments Nina Drama's Feet After She Brings Up WikiFeet: 'Pretty Good'

White suggested that her five-star rating on the site is spot-on.

Joe Price130 days ago
Dana White Cooks Oscar De La Hoya, Tells Him to 'Get On OnlyFans' To Pay His Debts
Sports

Dana White Hits Oscar De La Hoya With ‘Get on OnlyFans’ Dig Amid Ongoing Feud

White’s comments come after the retired boxer dismissed Zuffa Boxing as a 'club show.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
Dana White
Sports

Dana White Says He Helped Shut Down Streameast: 'One of My Favorite Things to Do'

Streameast shuttered in September and led to the arrest of two men in Egypt.

tara mahadevan221 days ago
A nighttime cityscape featuring a large billboard promoting UFC on Paramount+ in January, with a fighter in action.
Sports

Paramount and UFC Announce UFC 324 With Gaethje and Pimblett, Streaming on Paramount+

After partnering with UFC, Paramount will be bringing fights to its streaming platform at no extra cost.

Joe Price232 days ago
Dillon Danis
Sports

Dillon Danis Banned From UFC Events After Viral Fight Video

Dillon Danis went viral after a brawl erupted at the UFC event at Madison Square Garden.

Jessica Mcbride243 days ago
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Dana White speaking at a UFC press conference, promoting Du Plessis vs. Chimaev.
Sports

Dana White Gives Away Thousands at Vegas Casino After $7.7 Billion UFC Deal

White threw thousands into the crowd as fans cheered.

Brad Appleton329 days ago

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