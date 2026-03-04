Megan Fox Returns to Instagram — And Ex Machine Gun Kelly Pops Up in the Comments

After months of relative silence online, Megan Fox is officially back on Instagram—and she made sure fans noticed. The actress returned to the platform on Tuesday, March 3, posting a series of images from a recent photo shoot to her more than 20 million followers.

The photos featured Fox posing in a black T-shirt paired with a thong, accessorized with a choker, knee-high stockings, and towering platform heels. The carousel also included a short clip from the shoot. Fox captioned the post with a cryptic line: “Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed.” The post immediately sparked reactions from fans who had been waiting for the actress to return to the platform. Some users expressed surprise that Fox had posted again after a long break, while others celebrated her comeback in the comments. Fox also addressed her return directly in her Instagram Stories, writing, “I’m alive, new pics just dropped.” Her return marks a notable moment for the Transformers star, who has had a complicated relationship with Instagram in recent years.

In February 2023, Fox briefly deactivated her account before returning days later to address speculation surrounding her relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly. At the time, she clarified online rumors and told followers there had been no cheating involved. Fox made another dramatic change in May 2024 while celebrating her 38th birthday. She wiped her Instagram clean, deleting all previous photos and unfollowing everyone on the platform. This week’s post signals a fresh restart—and it didn’t take long for someone from her past to chime in. Machine Gun Kelly left a playful message in the comments beneath the photos, writing, “stoked i have your phone number.” The pair share a daughter and have remained connected through co-parenting, though their romantic relationship appears to be firmly in the past.