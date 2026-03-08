Music

Machine Gun Kelly Fan Faceplants After Falling Through Stage Hole, Gets His Hat as a Souvenir

The singer-rapper reacted instantly during the onstage incident at his London concert.

Machine Gun Kelly performing on stage, holding a red microphone stand, wearing a plaid shirt and layered necklaces.
Image via Alexander Cropper/Getty Images for ABA

Machine Gun Kelly had a wild concert moment when a fan unexpectedly fell through a hole in the stage.

A fan of the singer-rapper faceplanted after falling through a gap in the stage during his concert on Thursday (March 5) at London’s O2 Arena.

The incident happened while MGK invited several attendees to walk onstage with him during his song “Bloody Valentine.” One fan followed closely behind him but suddenly dropped through a gap in the stage’s walkway, as seen in multiple videos of the incident shared on TikTok.

MGK immediately reacted, saying “Oh my God! Hold up,” before briefly continuing the performance. He sang “I really hope that you're fine” while helping the fan climb back up onto the stage.

Once she was back on her feet, he checked on her and asked, “Are you okay?” The fan signaled she was fine, which made him respond, “You are? Let's fucking go!”

After finishing the song, the fan seemingly tried to apologize to MGK for the mishap.

“Oh, dude. No, no, no. Sorry? That was the coolest thing you could have ever fucking done,” he said. “This is the first time I've ever sold out the O2. That's the first time anyone's ever fell off the stage, dude. Let's fucking go."

He then decided to give her a personal souvenir from the night, holding up his baseball cap.

“I wear this hat every fucking day,” he told the fan. “It's special, but fuck that, it's yours," he added before giving her a hug.

Following a string of shows in the UK and Oceania, MGK’s Lost Americana Tour returns to the U.S. with performances scheduled for May through July.

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