Jonathan Majors to Be Honored With Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Jonathan Majors has been redeemed in the eyes of entertainment platform Hollywood Unlocked.

The Creed III star will be presented with the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21 in Los Angeles. While the ceremony is scheduled to be hosted by actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish, the Perseverance Award are designated to be "given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire."

The decision is shocking to many, as Majors was convicted on two counts of reckless assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last December. Last March, the former couple got into a domestic dispute in Brooklyn shortly before their breakup, and throughout the three-week trial, Majors was discovered to have berated and assaulted Jabbari throughout the course of their relationship. In April, Majors was sentenced to complete a 52-week domestic violence program, after being removed from multiple film projects and the Marvel Studios roster.