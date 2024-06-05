50 Cent and Ben Crump Meet With Congressional Leaders to Discuss Black Representation in Spirits Industry

50 Cent is set to meet with congressional leaders this week alongside renowned attorney Ben Crump over the marginalization of Black-owned spirits companies.

The 48-year-old rapper and multimedia mogul, who is the founder of Sire-Spirits, will speak with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. to push for more minority representation in the alcohol industry. In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent indicated that he was inspired to go ahead with these talks thanks to his ongoing issues with Suntory Global Spirits (f.k.a. Beam Suntory), whom he accused of embezzlement earlier this year.

"I’m off to DC 🛫to talk to the Congressional Black Caucus about how @suntoryglobalspirits has damaged my business," wrote Fif on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a TMZ headline.