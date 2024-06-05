50 Cent and Ben Crump Meet With Congressional Leaders to Discuss Black Representation in Spirits Industry

50 Cent is set to meet with congressional leaders this week alongside renowned attorney Ben Crump over the marginalization of Black-owned spirits companies.
The 48-year-old rapper and multimedia mogul, who is the founder of Sire-Spirits, will speak with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. to push for more minority representation in the alcohol industry. In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent indicated that he was inspired to go ahead with these talks thanks to his ongoing issues with Suntory Global Spirits (f.k.a. Beam Suntory), whom he accused of embezzlement earlier this year.
"I’m off to DC 🛫to talk to the Congressional Black Caucus about how @suntoryglobalspirits has damaged my business," wrote Fif on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a TMZ headline.
In a second post, he shared an AI-generated image of him and Crump on the White House south lawn speaking to an audience. "You can change your name from @beamsuntory to @suntoryglobalspirits but you still robbed him," he wrote. "I just want mines. Tell your friends in your DISCUS meeting, you haven’t been under compliance at all."
In a statement, Crump said that he's happy to be on 50 Cent's side.
“I am pleased to join the legal team representing Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, as he is one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in America, and even he is not immune to the bias treatment that faces minority business owners everyday,” Crump said. "He has been relentless in his fight to seek fairness and justice over the way he was treated by a corporate giant in the luxury spirits industry. Mr. Jackson’s journey has been a testament to how much a determined individual can succeed through hard work and vision, and yet he still must contend with the oppression that comes from being a minority business owner."
In March, 50 Cent accused the liquor company of participating in an embezzlement scheme that negatively impacted his alcohol brand. "@beamsuntory is gonna pay for what they did trust me," he wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with."